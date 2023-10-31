HC commutes death sentences of 7 militants to jail term until death

The High Court Division on Monday commuted the death sentences of seven militants to jail term until death, for killing 22 people, mostly foreign nationals, in the attack at Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016.In the verdict, a bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman observed that the country's image and dignity across the world was severely tarnished by the heinous attack and brutal killing of 20 men, mostly foreign nationals, including two police officers at Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016. The brutal killings created extreme panic in the public minds and seriously threatened public security, the bench said.The bench delivered the verdict after rejecting separate appeals filed by the convicts challenging the trial court's verdict.The convicts are - Jahangir Hossain, Aslam Hossain Rash, Hadisur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Md Abdus Sabur Khan, Shariful Islam Khaled, and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.The bench found seven death-row convicts in the Holey Artisan attack case guilty of involvement in hatching conspiracy, provoking and assisting the persons who directly took part in the attack. Their death sentences were commuted to jail until death in accordance with the relevant law, defence counsel Amimul Ehsan Zubayer said after the bench delivered the verdict.Zubayer said that the trial court had given punishment to the convicted persons under a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009 that is applicable for "direct involvement" in such attacks, though those who directly took part in the attack were killed during army operation.The bench found the convicts guilty of involvement in hatching conspiracy, provoking and assisting the persons who directly took part in the cafe attack and so sentenced them to jail until death, Zubayer told reporters, later.Under the section, life sentence is the highest punishment for assisting or provoking the direct participants of the crimes, said Zubayer, counsel for Shariful Islam Khaled.Asked about his reaction on the verdict, he said, "I am not happy. However, my client is yet to communicate to me whether he will challenge the verdict or not."On October 11, on completion of hearing the death reference and appeals in the case, the bench had set October 30 for delivering its verdict.According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), death penalties awarded by trial court are examined by the HC before confirming the sentence.On July 1, 2016, five militants with firearms, machetes, and grenades stormed into the upscale eatery in the diplomatic zone in Gulshan and held the diners hostage before killing three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian national.