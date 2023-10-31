Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Holy Artisan Attack

HC commutes death sentences of 7 militants to jail term until death

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Monday commuted the death sentences of seven militants to jail term until death, for killing 22 people, mostly foreign nationals, in the attack at Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016.

In the verdict, a bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman observed that the country's image and dignity across the world was severely tarnished by the heinous attack and brutal killing of 20 men, mostly foreign nationals, including two police officers at Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016.  The brutal killings created extreme panic in the public minds and seriously threatened public security, the bench said.

The bench delivered the verdict after rejecting separate appeals filed by the convicts challenging the trial court's verdict.

The convicts are - Jahangir Hossain, Aslam Hossain Rash, Hadisur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Md Abdus Sabur Khan, Shariful Islam Khaled, and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

The bench found seven death-row convicts in the Holey Artisan attack case guilty of involvement in hatching conspiracy, provoking and assisting the persons who directly took part in the attack. Their death sentences were commuted to jail until death in accordance with the relevant law, defence counsel Amimul Ehsan Zubayer said after the bench delivered the verdict.

Zubayer said that the trial court had given punishment to the convicted persons under a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009 that is applicable for "direct involvement" in such attacks, though those  who directly took part in the attack were killed during army operation.

The bench found the convicts guilty of involvement in hatching conspiracy, provoking and assisting the persons who directly took part in the cafe attack and so sentenced them to jail until death, Zubayer told reporters, later.

Under the section, life sentence is the highest punishment for assisting or provoking the direct participants of the crimes, said Zubayer, counsel for Shariful Islam Khaled.

Asked about his reaction on the verdict, he said, "I am not happy. However, my client is yet to communicate to me whether he will challenge the verdict or not."

On October 11, on completion of hearing the death reference and appeals in the case, the bench had set October 30 for delivering its verdict.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), death penalties awarded by trial court are examined by the HC before confirming the sentence.

On July 1, 2016, five militants with firearms, machetes, and grenades stormed into the upscale eatery in the diplomatic zone in Gulshan and held the diners hostage before killing three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian national.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD's economic journey, a beacon for development partners
So-called Biden adviser sent to jail
Ground battles rage in Gaza as concern grows for hospitals
Niko Graft Case: 2 Canadian cops give testimony
HC commutes death sentences of 7 militants to jail term until death
Govt allows potato imports to reduce its price
Buses, goods-laden vehicles to ply during  blockade: Transport owners' association
PM condemns Israel's brutal attack on Palestine people


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Dry weather likely to continue: Met office
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
PM denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft