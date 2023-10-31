Govt allows potato imports to reduce its price

Though not a single piece of egg was imported in last 40 days after getting import permits (IP) from the Commerce Ministry showing the reason of high import tax, the government on Monday decided to allow potato imports to reduce its price in the domestic market.Following recommendation of the Agriculture Ministry, the Commerce Ministry on Monday gave the permission and requested interested importers to be in touch for getting potato import permits as soon as possible, a press release of the Commerce Ministry said.On October 7, the Ministry of Agriculture gave an opinion opposing the plan of importing potatoes to control prices in the domestic market. As a result, the Ministry of Commerce could not allow import of potatoes at that time.Briefing media at his Secretariat office on Monday, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said that the import of potatoes has been allowed due to its abnormally high price in the country."Once potato import starts, its price will begin to fall and people will get some relief," he said.The Commerce Ministry notification signed by its Public Relation Officer Haider Ali said considering the current market situation, the government has decided to allow the import of potatoes to increase the supply of potatoes in the market and to keep the prices stable for common people.It also said that the interested importers are requested to apply to the Ministry of Commerce for permission to import potatoes.Defying several initiatives of the government, the prices of potato, onion and eggs are soaring across the country.Potato prices have soared in recent times. The price of potatoes has risen to Tk60-70 per kg this week, Tk10 more than last week, despite the government's fixed rate of Tk35-36 per kg.The Commerce Ministry, on September 14, fixed the maximum retail prices of potato at Tk35-36 per kg.The market analysis of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) indicates that after price regulations, the price of potatoes had decreased to Tk45. However, within the past month, potato prices have surged by 12 per cent.According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), the annual demand for potatoes in the country is 85-90 lakh tonnes. In fiscal 2022-23, 1.12 crore tonnes of potatoes were produced in the country.Despite concerns raised by the Cold Storage Association regarding fall in potato production, the government has not acknowledged the issue. Rather, the government was forcing the cold storages to sell potatoes at Tk27 per kg to the retailers and if wholesalers don't comply with price cap, it will start selling potatoes at Tk27 per kg to the retailers and Tk36 to the consumers."Even though the government has provided information indicating a potato production of over one crore tonnes this year, potato production has not exceeded 80 to 85 lakh tonnes in reality," claimed Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, President of the Cold Storage Association.In his briefing, Agriculture Minister Razzaque said, "The middle class people have been suffering a lot due to rising price of potato, though potato production has increased in the country.""We always say that potatoes are in surplus. The production has increased due to introduction of modern technology and improved varieties. The climate is favorable for the production of potatoes. We are working to export potatoes to the international market. The price of potatoes has increased dramatically this year. This price hike is unacceptable. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public. The prices of vegetables have increased substantially in the last few weeks," he added.In response to a query about the reasons of price hike despite having potatoes in cold storages, the minister said, "They should also benefit from the price we fixed for potatoes. But it's not even close to that price. The cold storage owners are increasing the price by forming a syndicate. The Commerce Ministry has tried to control prices. But the situation is such that cold storage owners don't supply potato.""We have also considered the overall aspect. People are not able to buy potatoes at such a high price.However, the price is less in the international market. We agreed to allow potato imports to bring down the prices and give some relief to the people," he said.He also assured that the Commerce Ministry will be proactive so that the way the cold storage syndicate reduces potato price.He said that last year Bangladesh exported some potatoes. It has also been exported this year. But as far as exports are concerned, the price is not going to increase so much. Last year, the price of potatoes was very low, then the farmers did not get the due price, the cold storage owners also suffered losses. But this time the cold storage owners are seeing it as an opportunity to recover their losses. This time they increased the price with aggressive attitude.