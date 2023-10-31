Buses, goods-laden vehicles to ply during  blockade: Transport owners' association

Buses and goods-laden vehicles will continue to ply across the country including Dhaka city during the three-day blockade called by BNP, the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Associa-tion said on Monday.Bangladesh Road Trans-port Owners Association and Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federa-tion took the decision at a joint meeting on Monday (30 October).Bangladesh Road Trans-port Owners Association President Mashiur Rahman Ranga, its Secretary General Enayet Ullah and General Secretary of the Sramik Federation Osman Ali, among others, were present at the meeting with Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation President Shahjahan Khan in the chair.The leaders urged the owners of the association and the Sramik Federation to keep the movement of vehicles normal on all routes.BNP called the three-day countrywide blockade that begins today. �UNB