Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM condemns Israel's brutal attack on Palestine people

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said human rights are being violated constantly in Palestine.
She strongly condemned Israel's brutal attack on Palestine people.

"It (such brutality of Israel) must be stopped. We do not want this murder and war," she said.
The prime minister took part in a general discussion on a proposal condemning Israeli attack on innocent Palestine people.

Ruling Awami League MP and former foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the proposal that says the opinion of the Parliament is that Bangladesh National Parliament strongly condemns the brutal genocide carried out by Israel on the Palestinian people and strongly demands that these killings be stopped.

"Israel's brutal killings in Palestine have caused an extreme disaster of human rights. This Parliament calls on all the conscientious people, states and institutions of the world to come forward to protect human rights in Palestine and calls upon the Muslim Ummah of the world to come forward effectively to protect the Palestinian people and establish their just, independent and sovereign state," read the proposal.

Supporting the independent state of Palestine,  Hasina, also the leader of the House, called for acceptinh the just demands of Palestine.

"We want the Palestinians to get back their state," she said.

She said that human rights are being violated continuously in Palestine. Women and children are the most affected.

She mentioned that very often the western countries give lectures on human rights.

She mentioned that Palestine people are living in very inhuman condition.

"The mothers took shelter in hospitals with their children considering that hospitals are safe. But the Israeli forces carried out air attack there killing women and children. A terrible thing happened.

 We have no language to condemn it. How could they attack a place like a hospital?"
The prime minister said that this kind of brutality can not be accepted.

"We can never accept such incidents. It is our responsibility as a human being to protest against such incidents."

She said that Bangladesh is always on the side of the Palestinians.

Fifteen MPs from treasury and opposition benches participated in the hour-long discussion.

After the discussion, the proposal was adopted unanimously in parliament.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD's economic journey, a beacon for development partners
So-called Biden adviser sent to jail
Ground battles rage in Gaza as concern grows for hospitals
Niko Graft Case: 2 Canadian cops give testimony
HC commutes death sentences of 7 militants to jail term until death
Govt allows potato imports to reduce its price
Buses, goods-laden vehicles to ply during  blockade: Transport owners' association
PM condemns Israel's brutal attack on Palestine people


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Dry weather likely to continue: Met office
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
PM denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft