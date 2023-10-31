PM condemns Israel's brutal attack on Palestine people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said human rights are being violated constantly in Palestine.She strongly condemned Israel's brutal attack on Palestine people."It (such brutality of Israel) must be stopped. We do not want this murder and war," she said.The prime minister took part in a general discussion on a proposal condemning Israeli attack on innocent Palestine people.Ruling Awami League MP and former foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the proposal that says the opinion of the Parliament is that Bangladesh National Parliament strongly condemns the brutal genocide carried out by Israel on the Palestinian people and strongly demands that these killings be stopped."Israel's brutal killings in Palestine have caused an extreme disaster of human rights. This Parliament calls on all the conscientious people, states and institutions of the world to come forward to protect human rights in Palestine and calls upon the Muslim Ummah of the world to come forward effectively to protect the Palestinian people and establish their just, independent and sovereign state," read the proposal.Supporting the independent state of Palestine, Hasina, also the leader of the House, called for acceptinh the just demands of Palestine."We want the Palestinians to get back their state," she said.She said that human rights are being violated continuously in Palestine. Women and children are the most affected.She mentioned that very often the western countries give lectures on human rights.She mentioned that Palestine people are living in very inhuman condition."The mothers took shelter in hospitals with their children considering that hospitals are safe. But the Israeli forces carried out air attack there killing women and children. A terrible thing happened.We have no language to condemn it. How could they attack a place like a hospital?"The prime minister said that this kind of brutality can not be accepted."We can never accept such incidents. It is our responsibility as a human being to protest against such incidents."She said that Bangladesh is always on the side of the Palestinians.Fifteen MPs from treasury and opposition benches participated in the hour-long discussion.After the discussion, the proposal was adopted unanimously in parliament. �UNB