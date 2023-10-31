Video
PM inaugurates 50 more model mosques

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country as part of her government's programme to spread true message of Islam.

She opened the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the sixth phase during the National Imam Conference and Prize Giving Ceremony-2023.

Imam of the Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Abdur Rahman Al-Bua'Yjan was with the prime minister during the event.

Religious Affairs Ministry organised the function at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Rupganj of Narayanganj. Three pandals have been set up at the venue.

After reaching the venue, the prime minister first visited the pandels along with the Imam of the Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina.

Both the premier and the imam spoke briefly to the Imams gathered at the venue from different parts of the country.

She thanked the imams for coming to join National Imam Council and urged them to pray for wellbeing of the country and its people.

"Pray to Allah that the development of the country being carried out by the government goes on," she said.

PM Hasina also thanked the custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Monday's opening of the mosques raised the number of such model mosques to 300.    �UNB




