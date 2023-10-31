Govt firm to save lives, democracy amid BNP protests: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the Dhaka-based diplomats on Monday that the present government considers every human life matters whether BNP understands that or not, he asked."We will keep showing utmost patience and restraint, and at the same time our law enforcement agencies should also do everything under their disposal within the legal parameters to provide safety and security to our citizens, maintain public order and foil any attempt to destroy private and public properties and destabilize the country or damage the democratic and constitutional processes" he said."We are shocked at what happened on the 28th of October and on Sunday. We are not surprised as we know BNP-Jamaat's dreadful violence in the past. BNP and its allies have a long history of violence and terrorism. My only regret is that they have not changed much," the Foreign Minister told the diplomats at the State Guest House Jamuna."We reaffirm our government's strong and unwavering stance to stick to the democratic process as mandated by the Constitution and hold free, fair and credible elections in time," the Foreign Minister asserted.To brief the Heads of Diplomatic Missions, UN agencies and International Organizations in Dhaka on the current situation in Bangladesh, the Foreign Ministry arranged the briefing in a short notice.However, the media was not allowed and there was no media briefing by the Foreign Ministry. The media was given the paper which the Foreign Minister presented to the Diplomats.Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman, Law Minister Annisul Haq, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present at the briefing. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman also joined.The Foreign Minister told the diplomats that BNP's motive behind terrorizing the nation and misguiding people in the name of a political movement and program is to impede democratic processes and promote unconstitutional forces."You already know that BNP has called for a three-day nation-wide blockade starting from Tuesday. We can only expect more and more assault on the lives and properties of innocent civilians. However, apart from the law-and-order aspect, there is an economic aspect of the strikes and blockades too.According to the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, strikes and blockades by BNP cost the country a total of Tk. 1,600 crore (or USD 192.3 million) or 0.2 per cent of GDP per day," the Foreign Minister told the diplomats.You have already learned through print, electronic and social media about the killings of innocent citizens and law enforcement agents, arson, vandalism and violence by the BNP activists, Momen continued.BNP often played victim to misguide diplomatic missions and our foreign friends in order for gaining sympathy. This time, all on a sudden, we saw a so-called "adviser" to the US President Joe Biden speaking to the press at the BNP party office flanked by senior BNP leaders. Later, it was revealed that he is an imposter and he admitted that the BNP leaders instigated him to misguide people, the Foreign Minister said.The motive behind terrorizing the nation and misguiding our people is to impede democratic processes and promote unconstitutional forces. BNP's tactics of fear and forgery did not work out before and they will not now.In the early 2000s, BNP-Jamaat promoted an atmosphere of violence and intimidation, particularly during the 2001 general elections, which was marred by widespread violence and allegations of vote rigging. After the election, BNP-Jamaat activists committed murders and severely tortured members of the minority community and gang-rape of women.In 2013, before the general elections, the BNP and its allies vandalized several thousand vehicles and set many of those on fire using petrol bombs, very often burning alive the passengers stranded inside.Some of them are still living with horrific scars and trauma.More than 400 people, including 20 law enforcement officers, were killed in their petrol bomb and hand grenade attacks.We dispatched in the evening of 28 October summarizing the rampant violence conducted by the BNP activists. You have watched the footage on TV and online how the on-duty police officer was beaten to death or how the precious life of public transport worker was taken by torching a public bus.I believe that you have noticed the stark similarities between the scenario of 2013-14-15 and now.You may also have observed that this time their target is more on the Police and Judiciary. Apart from brutally beating one policeman to death, they attacked the residences of Hon'ble Chief Justice and other judges, torched six police outposts. 65 police officers were admitted at the Police Hospital and another to Dhaka Medical Hospital.They even set fire to the Police Hospital premises and ambulance causing disruption of emergency medical services.BNP did not spare on-duty journalists and camera personnel. According to Bangladesh Federal Journalist Union (BFUJ), the BNP activists attacked and critically injured at least 25 media professionals.They were seen gathering sticks, lathis, iron rods etc. for the last few days and hiding them for use on the day of the demonstration the Foreign Minister told the diplomats.