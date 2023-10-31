Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Internet service to be disrupted for 20hrs

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

Internet users may face a slow connection or disruption for 20 hours between 2 am on October 31 and 12 pm on November 2 with intermission due to upgradation of the country's first submarine cable (SEA-ME-WE 4) in Cox's Bazar.

A media release signed by director general (operation and maintenance) of Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC shared the development to the media.

Regretting the inconvenience, the authorities concerned informed that the internet service will remain slow or will be disrupted for 10 hours from 2 am to 12 pm on October 31 and for another 10 hours from 2 am to 12 pm on November 2, as the circuits connected to cables will partially remain stopped.

However, the circuits of the country's second submarine cable (SEA-ME-WE 5) will remain functional as usual, according to the press release.

After the upgradation, the bandwidth capacity through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cable will increase remarkably, it said.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD's economic journey, a beacon for development partners
So-called Biden adviser sent to jail
Ground battles rage in Gaza as concern grows for hospitals
Niko Graft Case: 2 Canadian cops give testimony
HC commutes death sentences of 7 militants to jail term until death
Govt allows potato imports to reduce its price
Buses, goods-laden vehicles to ply during  blockade: Transport owners' association
PM condemns Israel's brutal attack on Palestine people


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Dry weather likely to continue: Met office
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
PM denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft