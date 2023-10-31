Internet service to be disrupted for 20hrs

Internet users may face a slow connection or disruption for 20 hours between 2 am on October 31 and 12 pm on November 2 with intermission due to upgradation of the country's first submarine cable (SEA-ME-WE 4) in Cox's Bazar.A media release signed by director general (operation and maintenance) of Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC shared the development to the media.Regretting the inconvenience, the authorities concerned informed that the internet service will remain slow or will be disrupted for 10 hours from 2 am to 12 pm on October 31 and for another 10 hours from 2 am to 12 pm on November 2, as the circuits connected to cables will partially remain stopped.However, the circuits of the country's second submarine cable (SEA-ME-WE 5) will remain functional as usual, according to the press release.After the upgradation, the bandwidth capacity through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cable will increase remarkably, it said. �UNB