US Embassy seeks consular access for so-called adviser to the US Prez' Mian Arefy

The US Embassy in Dhaka has sought consular access regarding Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who claimed to be an "adviser to US President Joe Biden."State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday said the government will take steps as per the law.As per the Vienna Convention, a detained foreign national must be informed of his right to communicate with consular officials.Consular officers shall have the right to visit a national of the sending state who is in prison, custody or detention, to converse and correspond with him and to arrange for his legal representation.Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who claimed to be an "adviser to US President Joe Biden," has told DB officials that he "only followed instructions he received at the BNP office."A video that has been circulating on social media shows Arefy talking to DB officials.