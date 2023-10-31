Babul Chisty, son sentenced to 12 years’ jail

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced Farmers Bank's former audit committee chairman Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty and his son Rashedul Haque Chisty to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over laundering Tk 160 crore from the bank.Babul Chisty's wife Rozy Chisty and Farmers Bank's former first vice-president Masudur Rahman Khan were also sentenced to five years RI in the same case.Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of Babul Chisty and Rashedul Chisty.The court fined Babul, Rashedul and Rozy a total of Tk 319 crore. Babul and Rashedul will have to serve two more years in jail in case of failed to pay money while Rozy will have to serve one more year in jail in default to pay fine money.