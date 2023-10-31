Video
RMG workers’ minimum wage to be fixed by Wage Board thru negotiations: Monnujan

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian said on Monday that the minimum wages of apparel workers would be determined by the Minimum Wages Board through negotiations.

She assured at a news conference that the minimum wages for readymade garment (RMG) workers will not be fixed at Tk 10,400 as the owners want. She called the press conference at her ministry on the current situation in the garment sector. Former Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan, also presidium member of ruling Awami League and a trade union leader, was present the press conference.

Evading a query about the minimum wages for workers at the current prices of essential commodities, Monnujan said, "Is it possible to answer this question? I can't answer that. It will be decided by the Minimum Wages Board. Of course the wages would be more than Tk10,400."

The minimum wage of the workers must be fixed at higher than the proposal made by the owners. The wage board will sit, discuss, and decide, she said.

In response to the same question, Shajahan Khan said that owners and the workers gave separate proposals. The two sides will now negotiate. The minimum wage will be recommended by the Chairman of the Wage Board. Then it will come to the ministry, which will forward it to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will intervene and she usually increases, said Shahjahan. In December 2018, the State Minister announced the formation of the five-year term Minimum Wages Board to determine the wages of the apparel workers.  The tenure of the Minimum Wages Board will expire on November 30.

RMG workers are protesting and agitating blocking  roads and highways demanding fair wages commensurate to rising prices.

On Monday, police opened fire on a demonstration of the RMG workers and a worker is reported to have been killed. Monnujan said the Chairman of the Wage Board is sitting with the owners and the worker. The garment workers took to the streets to realise their demands.

Who are spreading confusion among the workers that the employers offered Tk10,400 as the minimum wage and the workers' proposed Tk 20,393.

Due to the rumour of fixing the minimum wage at Tk 10,400, the workers are suffering from confusion, she said.

The state minister said that there is still one month left to determine the wages. There is a meeting of the Wage Board on November 1. "I will request the workers not to be misled by anyone and return to work," she said, adding they should not fall into any trap.

Shahjahan Khan said there has been unrest in some places, including in Gazipur, over  the last few days. It is increasing, he said.

"Those who spread the confusion, for what purpose? The wage board has held four meetings and has not yet taken a decision. Many people are trying to fish in the troubled water. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made a statement three days ago that the workers would have to be paid Tk21,000 as the minimum wage."



