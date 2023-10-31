Diplomats believe Foreign Ministry statement on BD situation, claims Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Monday that the diplomats stationed in Dhaka were convinced over the statement of the Foreign Ministry about the situation in Bangladesh."None of them asked any question. Their expression says they were stunned. They listened to us. We gave them a written statement also," he said after briefing diplomats at the state guesthouse Jamuna.The diplomats who attended the government's briefing on Saturday's BNP-police clash and subsequent hartal remained silent.However, replying to a question, the law minister said: "After the briefing we asked them to ask questions if they have any. But they remained silent. That doesn't mean they agreed with us, and that also does not mean they didn't agree with us.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Law Minister Annisul Haq, Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman were present. Heads of the diplomatic missions, UN agencies and international organisations in Dhaka attended the briefing. None of them spoke to media.The foreign minister told them that BNP and its allies have a long history of violence and aggression."After the election, activists of BNP and Jamaat committed murders, tortured members of the minority community and gang-raped women," the Foreign Minister said.More than 400 people, including 20 law enforcement officers, were killed in their petrol bomb and hand grenade attacks, Momen told the diplomats.Referring to the BNP called three-day nation-wide blockade starting from Tuesday, Momen said: "We can only expect more and more assault on the lives and properties of innocent civilians. However, apart from the law-and-order aspect, there is an economic aspect of the strikes and blockades too.""This time, all on a sudden, we saw a so-called "adviser" to the US President Joe Biden speaking to the press at BNP office flanked by senior BNP leaders. Later, it was revealed that he is an imposter and he admitted that the BNP leaders instigated him to misguide people," Momen said."BNP's tactics of fear and forgery did not work before and they will not now. We reaffirm our government's strong and unwavering stand to stick to the democratic process as mandated by the Constitution and hold free, fair and credible elections in time," Momen said.Turning to a joint statement issued on Monday by the missions representing Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, Shahriar said that the diplomats were requested to remain "consistent" in their statements.The embassies have been asking for a free and fair election. But the seven embassies in their latest statement called upon all the parties to work together for a participatory election.