RMG worker Russel shot at during protests in Gazipur, dies

Garments worker Md Russel, 25, was shot dead during a protest at the Bhogra Bypass Road in Gazipur on Monday afternoon.Russell was first taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Gazipur after he sustained the bullet wounds. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the emergency department of the DMCH. On duty doctor declared him dead at around 3:30pm, said Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Basan police station.Russel was an electrician at a local garments factory, Design Express Limited.The incident took place during an ongoing protest of readymade garment (RMG) workers - since October 23 - demanding a hike in the minimum wages, Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Md Sarwar Alam told the Daily Observer.Sarwar Alam confirmed that Russel was shot, but could not say who had shot at Russel.Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost officer in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said that Russel came from Jhalakathi sadar upazila.Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Sarwar Alam said, "The industrial police were not responsible for the shooting. However, we don't know if the metropolitan police was involved in the incident.""The industrial police do not fire weapons," he said, adding, "The perpetrator would be confirmed after further investigation."Workers and protestors, however, alleged that Russel was shot by the police.