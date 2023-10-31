Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

RMG worker Russel shot at during protests in Gazipur, dies

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Garments worker Md Russel, 25, was shot dead during a protest at the Bhogra Bypass Road in Gazipur on Monday afternoon.

Russell was first taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Gazipur after he sustained the bullet wounds. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the emergency department of the DMCH. On duty doctor declared him dead at around 3:30pm, said Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Basan police station.

Russel was an electrician at a local garments factory, Design Express Limited.

The incident took place during an ongoing protest of readymade garment (RMG) workers - since October 23 - demanding a hike in the minimum wages, Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Md Sarwar Alam told the Daily Observer.

Sarwar Alam confirmed that Russel was shot, but could not say who had shot at Russel.

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost officer in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said that Russel came from Jhalakathi sadar upazila.

Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Sarwar Alam said, "The industrial police were not responsible for the shooting. However, we don't know if the metropolitan police was involved in the incident."

"The industrial police do not fire weapons," he said, adding, "The perpetrator would be confirmed after further investigation."

Workers and protestors, however, alleged that Russel was shot by the police.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Babul Chisty, son sentenced to 12 years’ jail
RMG workers’ minimum wage to be fixed by Wage Board thru negotiations: Monnujan
Diplomats believe Foreign Ministry statement on BD situation, claims Shahriar
RMG worker Russel shot at during protests in Gazipur, dies
BNP takes path of conflict in name of movement: Quader
No major obstacles hindering nat’l polls : EC Secy
PM to brief media on Belgium visit today
Trial run Nov 7, PM to inaugurate on Nov 12


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Dry weather likely to continue: Met office
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
PM denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft