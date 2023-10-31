Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP takes path of conflict in name of movement: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BNP takes path of conflict in name of movement: Quader

BNP takes path of conflict in name of movement: Quader

Awami League General Secretary (AL) Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP has taken the path of conflict in the name of movement as it wants to foil the upcoming general elections.

"We don't want to hold the elections without BNP. The polls will be held as per the rules and it will not wait for any one. BNP wants to foil the elections. Those who want elections can never follow such the path of conflict. The election train will leave in November," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was addressing at the AL's joint meeting at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

In the opening speech, he said the main aim of BNP is to foil the elections as it is unwilling to participate in it.

"They (BNP leaders) would not have done such terrorist acts if they wanted elections. Brutality is the true nature of BNP. They did not spare any one including police and journalists," he said. Quader said BNP has declared road, waterway and railway blockade programme from Tuesday to Thursday but its general secretary is in jail.

"Who will lead this blockade programme?" he questioned.

He said BNP has committed such some visible crimes in the name of movement, which are more terrible that the atrocities being committed against innocent people in Gaza today.

"Our women workers were not spared from their torture. Many hauled their clothes and may hit and beat them," the AL general secretary claimed. If the next general election is held in the current context of the country, he said, the Awami League's victory is certain under the leadership of AL President Sheikh Hasina.

Quader hoped that the AL would win in the next national polls with a huge margin and would form the government for the fourth consecutive time.

"No one can defeat us if our leaders and workers remain united. The Awami League's victory is certain if it has the spirit that AL leaders and activists showed for the past few days," Quder said.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Babul Chisty, son sentenced to 12 years’ jail
RMG workers’ minimum wage to be fixed by Wage Board thru negotiations: Monnujan
Diplomats believe Foreign Ministry statement on BD situation, claims Shahriar
RMG worker Russel shot at during protests in Gazipur, dies
BNP takes path of conflict in name of movement: Quader
No major obstacles hindering nat’l polls : EC Secy
PM to brief media on Belgium visit today
Trial run Nov 7, PM to inaugurate on Nov 12


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Dry weather likely to continue: Met office
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
PM denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft