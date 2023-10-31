No major obstacles hindering nat’l polls : EC Secy

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam said on Monday, "Top law enforcement officials tell us that, there is no big obstacle to holding the 12th general election."He said it while speaking to journalists after the meeting with principal staff officer of law enforcement agencies and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal. The CEC sat with the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, chiefs of police, RAB, BGB, Ansar, and others.EC Secretary said, "Intelligence reports and chiefs of law enforcement in the meeting said there were no big obstacles to arranging the national election.""Considering the issue we will announce the election schedule in the first week of November," he added.He said after enforcing Sunday's hartal, BNP has called a blockade for the next three days. While attending the meeting with the CEC, chiefs of law enforcement agencies also said, they will remain vigilant in ensuring that the law and order situation does not deteriorate during BNP's political programs.The EC Secretary said that various intelligence agencies presented their information in the meeting and added, "The chiefs of various law enforcement agencies have highlighted their capacity, how their manpower has been deployed at the election centers and how they will perform their duties in the 12th parliamentary elections."