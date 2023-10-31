Video
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023
Home Editorial

Uranium consignments arriving safely at RNPP

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

In a significant development for Bangladesh's nuclear energy program, the fifth consignment of uranium, essential nuclear fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, arrived safely in Pabna's Rooppur. The delivery was conducted under tight security measures, marking another milestone in the nation's quest for clean and sustainable energy sources.

The convoy of vehicles carrying the uranium reached the Rooppur project area around 9:30 am on a recent Friday. Local and foreign officials, as well as dedicated project workers, welcomed this momentous occasion with enthusiasm.

The arrival of the first "fresh nuclear fuel" consignment on October 29 signified a major step in Bangladesh's clean energy ambitions. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the nation's growing energy demands sustainably, emphasizing its commitment to nuclear energy.

As the project advances, it underscores the importance of adopting modern and sustainable energy solutions to meet the nation's rising energy requirements. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant symbolizes Bangladesh's determination to harness nuclear energy safely and efficiently for its people and the environment.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



« PreviousNext »

