Catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Situation in Hamas-ruled Gaza is growing desperate by the hour as repeated calls for a ceasefire continues being rejected by Israel. On one hand Israel has geared up its brutal second stage of the military operation within the Palestinian exclave, while on the other weeks of intense bombardment has claimed over 8,000 lives with over a million displaced.Panic and fear have gripped the Gaza inhabitants with little or no access to food, shelter, water and medical care. Whatever international aid is trickling in is insufficient. Moreover, the plight of inhabitants has worsened with cutting-off electricity and internet. The narrow strip is frequently being detached from the rest of the world.However, we once more appeal for an immediate international ceasefire, unconditional release of all hostages and ensure delivery of sustained humanitarian relief at a significant scale that meets the needs of people of Gaza.The Palestinian issue has always been considered as a deadly wound to human conscience. Behind every outbreak of conflict, there are intricate connecting relationships that are difficult to sever and untangle. Beyond the specific attacks, there may be a relationship between one victim and another. The cooling of the situation and searching for a possible solution is not only a test for the international community's multilateral cooperation, but also a question for humanity's morality. Sadly that is missing. And the chaos caused by the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East and other regions serves as an alarming forewarning for the world.In today's world of growing conflicts, geopolitical tensions and turmoil, it is particularly essential to avoid moral relativism and selective fury. If we allow mutual hostility - and revenge to foment and fester even further - the wound to humanity's conscience will not only fail to heal but may also become a deadlock for human conscience - sowing the seeds of ever persisting widespread conflicts.The reality, however, is that it must be acknowledged that there is currently no powerful force internationally that can substantially promote a ceasefire and end the war. An urgent ceasefire requires joint efforts from all countries in this direction, and major powers with greater international influence must play a prompt and effective role to restore peace in Gaza.In conclusion, we hope to see more and more countries stand on the side of peace, justice, international law, common aspirations of majority of countries, and of course human conscience. This is not only to avoid exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza only, but also to display a responsible attitude toward establishing peace and security in the Middle East and the world.