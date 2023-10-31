Ensure quality education to end curse of unemployment

Last year it came as a grim picture of how dire the employment situation has become in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic after a young man 'advertised teaching for rice'. In fact, how big a crisis workless and depression can create - it was revealed in the young man's 'teaching for rice advertisement'. In fact, in our country, the youth reaches the age of 28 to complete their studies. They can apply for 1/2 BCS and 20/25 for Govt jobs within 30 years of age. But the suspension of job tests amid the pandemic and worries about the end of the age make the unemployed extremely depressed.





A significant part of the highly educated youth in Bangladesh is now unemployed. After completing their studies, they wait for years for job but are unable to find out the desired employment. As a result, they are plunged into extreme depression. According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) 2022 Labor Force Survey, the number of educated unemployed (graduate pass) in Bangladesh at the end of 2022 was about 8 lakh and the joblessness rate among highly educated people with degrees from educational institutions is now at 12 percent. In 2016-17, the joblessness rate among the highly educated was at 11.2 percent, which means that the unemployment rate among the highly educated in the country has increased compared to earlier.On the other hand, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) latest quarterly labor force survey of April-June 2023 says that 7.07 crore people are engaged in workforce, out of these about 4.65 crore men and 2.42 crore women among working people. However, the joblessness rate fell to 3.41 percent in the April-June quarter from 3.51 percent in the previous quarter. According to BBS, 25 lakh people were unemployed in the country in April-June quarter and of these 16.70 lakh men and 8.30 lakh women were jobless. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO) definition, an unemployed person over the age of 15 in the last 30 days is considered jobless if s/he has not had an opportunity to work for wages for even one hour in the last seven days.Post COVID-19 situation is somewhat normal but on the same day 4/5 written exam dates are fixed and they appear for two exams in the morning and afternoon. Of these, however, there are often complaints of 1/2 exam questions being leaked. All in all, this pitiful state of joblessness plunges them into extreme despair. According to the young job seekers, the hope they wanted to live is not possible due to the age limit. They will study in the future, if this happen, then other will not happen. Because multiple exams at once, then again questions are leaking due to corruption. Due to all these reasons, many young women were depressed and chose to commit suicide which disclosed in the media and it is not acceptable at all.According to the ILO report, Bangladesh had an overall worklessness rate of 3.3 percent in 2000, a century and a half ago. In 2010 it stood at 3.4 percent and as of 2013, 2016 and 2017, this rate remains the same at 4.4 percent. Worklessness in Bangladesh is at 3.3 percent for men and 12.8 percent for women. According to the report, youth joblessness in Bangladesh doubled from 2010 to 12.8 percent in 2017. A large part of the youth of Bangladesh is inactive again. They are not engaged in any kind of education, training, and are not looking for work. In the country, the rate among young men is at 27.4 percent and among girls, the rate is higher at around 45 percent.Very recently former President of Bangladesh said in the convocation of a private university in January 2023, high-educated joblessness is increasing in the country due to substandard poor education and when you open the newspapers, 'you can see that many universities are distributing certificates in the name of degrees, opening factories to make graduates like taking goods out of warehouses is sitting'. He said, those who want to do business in Bangladesh have many potential sectors, they can go there and do business. But avoiding the business mentality of education is good for everyone. He also said that it does not matter how much the students learn or how much they qualify for employment. As a result, the number of highly educated unemployed is increasing day by day at an alarming rate.Today's youth are the future of tomorrow. They want to achieve something desired by pursuing various dreams, want to enlighten the world. Most of them have a good job after completing their education, the urge to do something for the family, many of them have a beautiful life with their loved ones and if there is any interruption in any of these, they are plunged into extreme depression. Feels like a failure and life is worthless. There is no denying that, the post COVID-19 joblessness problem has become more pronounced. Lakhs of young women are unable to find any desired employment, hence depression is taking hold among them. As a result, they are choosing to commit suicide, the most disliked and worst act in the world. We have to come out of this and for that we have to ensure quality education as well as career oriented education. Only then the frustration of workless among the youth could be removed and we will prosper as a nation.The writer is a banker and columnist