Our economic crisis to linger

Global economy is now shrinking. After bearing the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic, the world is at present facing the pressure of Russia-Ukraine war and Palestine-Israeli conflict.Bangladesh had successfully overcome the Corona crisis as the country adopted a package of prudent policies of cost reduction by shelving a number of development projects. In addition, there were other measures which prevented government officials from traveling abroad and stopping purchase of vehicles. Several steps were taken to save electricity and energy. However, in recent times, our economic crisis has become more serious due to the downward trend of remittances and reserves, money laundering and increase in the burden of non-performing loans in banks.Money laundering has posed a serious problem in our economy. Money is mainly being laundered through hundi and under false declarations in the guise of import and export of goods. As the flow of remittances through legitimate channels is decreasing, the reserves of Bangladesh Bank are also getting strained. As a result, country's economy is facing tough challenges. Imports of luxury goods, cosmetics and other items which are unnecessary during this crisis should be constrained to reduce additional pressure on the foreign exchange reserves.As the crisis of the economy lingers, stakeholders, civil society, and economists suggest that the reform of the public and private banking sector of the country, adjustment of loan interest rates, quick recovery of outstanding and defaulted loans and development of small and medium industries should be given importance. On the other hand, economic researchers and analysts are urging the government to control inflation and rein in the unstable currency market.Planning Minister recently said that inflation was coming down. Inflation may come down to 5-6 percent by the end of this year. In September, the overall inflation of the country decreased to 9.63 percent which was 9.92 percent in the previous month of August. Economists fear that inflation will increase if commodity prices continue to rise and the foreign exchange market remains unstable.Two separate reports on inflation and food security situation were presented at a recent World Bank-IMF meeting. It is predicted that it will take about 3 years for inflation to reach its previous level. However, if the situation improves, it will gradually decrease over the next 12 months. And due to abnormal price increase, the average loss of GDP is expected to be 2 to 12 percent.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Development Cooperation Organization, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other agencies have been in view for taking effective initiatives to reduce inflation in addition to reforms in the fields of currency exchange rate, monetary policy, interest rate etc.Some measures are being undertaken. Bangladesh Bank recently published its Financial Stability Report in which the interest rate cap is being gradually lifted. These reforms should be continued.According to some estimates, the current fiscal year GDP growth may be 5.6 percent. However, if the electoral environment bodes well, the growth will increase in the future. Government needs to borrow money. Apart from low interest loans, there are also opportunities to borrow more from various schemes including the Climate Change Fund.For the development of the industrial sector, the amount of loans payable from the refinancing fund operated with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank has increased. As a result, small entrepreneurs can take a loan of Tk 3 crores and medium entrepreneurs can take a loan of Tk 5 crores. Earlier, the loan interest rate of this fund was reduced from 9 percent to 6 percent.Earlier on August 27, in a meeting of Bangladesh Bank with to executives of financial institutions, it was informed that 15 of the country's 35 financial institutions have defaulted loans of more than 32 percent. Expressing concern about the financial institutions in this situation, Bangladesh Bank ordered the priority to return the money to the depositors. Earlier, a report by the United Nations Trade and Development Organization said that a major concern in the world economy is the debt burden on developing countries. Low and middle-income countries will suffer more. The report says that the debt crisis is putting pressure on the economies of developing countries, increasing interest rates, devaluation of local currencies and slowing the export growth affecting revenue.The writer is Advisory Editor, Dainik Vorer Akash and General Secretary, Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum