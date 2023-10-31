How rumours spread and remedial measures to quash them

Rumours are usually unverified stories or pieces of information that swiftly disseminate among individuals or groups, transmitted through spoken or written channels. They may contain a few elements of truth or be entirely false, yet their allure lies in their propensity to trigger discussions and sharing. Ranging from everyday gossip to grave accusations and conspiracy theories, rumours are frequently wielded as propaganda tools to sway public sentiment, advance specific ideologies, or sully the reputation of adversaries. Manipulating public emotions and behaviours, they strategically employ distorted or fabricated information to guide individuals into choices they wouldn't typically make. During crises, natural disasters, or economic downturns, rumours proliferate, amplifying panic and anxiety, and catalyzing public unrest.Use of rumours through history: Throughout history, rumours have been a potent tool, strategically used to incite communal unrest, ignite political revolutions, manipulate for personal gain, accumulate commercial profits, and exploit religious sentiments. A notable example occurred during World War I with the "Corps Factory" rumour, falsely accusing Germans of using soldiers' corpses in product manufacturing as wartime propaganda. In more recent times, the Arab Spring in Tunisia showcased how rumours could swiftly spread via platforms like Facebook and Twitter, influencing political events. In Bangladesh and a neighbouring country, Facebook rumours exploited religious sentiments, inciting unrest. Tragically, a false rumour about children's heads being used in Padma Bridge construction led to widespread child abduction panic and the tragic death of an innocent woman, Taslima Renu, who was seeking school admission information for her child. Economic influences of rumours include sudden surges in salt prices due to unfounded speculation about essential commodities. A recent example involved rumours capitalizing on the global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, leading panicked bank customers to withdraw deposits, only to realize their mistake when the information was debunked.Tactics for disseminating rumours: Over time, rumours are spread in various ways including paintings, cartoons, posters, booklets, films, radio, TV, websites, social media, and cyberspace. In today's digital age, images are frequently edited to facilitate rumour-spreading. Often, the context of an image is altered by superimposing it into a different place and time, serving to lend credibility to the misinformation. False and compelling videos, seemingly authentic to the public, are generated to propagate rumours. Advanced technology such as deep fakes is harnessed to manipulate old videos with contemporary verbiage, while artificial intelligence is employed to synchronize artificial voices with an individual's likeness. Besides, rumours spread by spreading fake information as truth by changing the context of the news and avoiding important information. Rumours are sometimes propagated through mistranslation and misrepresentation of the statements of reputed experts. Rumours are also propagated by using fictitious quotes from the mainstream media, twisting the facts, misrepresenting research results using news from disreputable media or blogs, and invalid comparisons.In many cases, misleading rumours are spread against various famous people and institutions in the country and abroad by presenting their pictures in a distorted or satirical manner and posting on Facebook using offensive language. To spread rumours, creating negative reports on nationally sensitive issues and various topical issues, making parodies, songs, and dramas, and creating fake IDs and fake websites similar to the websites of various print and online media are spread through social media. Many spread rumours out of personal outrage, for political gain or to create communal tension by hurting religious sentiments. Some people create rumour content and spread it in cyberspace just for the fun of it going viral or to get more views and income from social media.Effects of rumours: False rumours about an individual's personal life can inflict enduring emotional distress and harm their reputation. Within families, rumours can strain relationships and sow turmoil. On a broader scale, rumours among diverse societal groups disrupt social harmony, particularly when linked to sensitive topics like politics or religion, polarizing society and threatening social stability. Rumours can also foster discrimination, brutality, and violence against specific classes or groups, potentially inciting civil unrest. At the state level, rumours undermine political stability, jeopardizing national security. They could tarnish the image of the country in the international arena and strain diplomatic relations with friendly nations, occasionally escalating to armed conflict.Remedies to prevent rumours: In today's era of globalization, the rapid spread of rumours through social media and online platforms is a significant concern. To mitigate the negative impacts of rumours, self-awareness and promoting awareness in others are crucial. Educational institutions and organizations can address this issue by introducing programs that focus on enhancing media literacy, critical thinking, and fact-checking skills. Responsible use of social media, guided by principles of patriotism and moral education, can help curtail the dissemination of false information. Encouraging constructive and open discussions further reduces the spread of rumours. Media outlets also have a vital role to play by reporting responsibly and objectively, ensuring news accuracy before dissemination. Additionally, mainstream media can foster responsible reporting among various news portals, freelance content creators, and media stakeholders, taking appropriate action against those who deviate from ethical journalism standards.How one could stay away: It's essential to verify news sources through fact-checking, comparing them with reality, and scrutinizing any potential hidden agendas before accepting any information as truth or sharing it on social media. Responsible sharing should be a standard practice on online platforms. Caution should be exercised when distributing unverified or sensational content on online platforms. Even if some information is accurate, it's crucial to consider the potential consequences, especially if it could foster divisions in society. Developing critical thinking skills is pivotal for objective analysis, probing the motives behind rumours, and exploring alternative explanations. These measures collectively constitute a robust defence against the propagation and impact of rumours.Avoid spreading rumours: Spreading rumours is deeply unethical, transgressing principles of honesty, integrity, and compassion. In a society that prioritizes ethical communication, it contradicts responsible citizenship. Rumours can spiral uncontrollably, fostering animosity, heightening conflicts, and even inciting violence. Importantly, disseminating false information can entail legal consequences, as the Cyber Security Act provides penalties to deter false information or rumours in cyberspace. Avoid jeopardizing your life and family's honour through unnecessary legal entanglements by refraining from thoughtless rumour-spreading; instead, uphold responsible and ethical communication.If you are a victim of rumours: The aggrieved individuals or organizations have the right to seek legal redress when false, defamatory, obscene information is disseminated through various means, including cyberspace. Unfortunately, many refrain from taking legal action due to fear of shame or ignorance. If you've been defamed by rumours, you can initiate a defamation lawsuit under the Penal Code, 1860. Furthermore, if someone spreads rumours about you on the internet, you can file a case under the Cyber Security Act, 2023. To seek assistance from law enforcement agencies, you should reach out to them with the rumour-spreading ID links, relevant screenshots, and supporting evidence.Rumours, a part of both ancient and modern human history, have consistently wrought havoc on individuals, families, societies, and nations. With the digital age's rapid spread of rumours, it's crucial to exercise caution to shield individuals, communities, and even countries from its detrimental consequences. Promoting media literacy, fact-checking, responsible social media usage, transparency, and open dialogue could be a collective effort to mitigate these adverse effects. By harnessing communication's power for positive change, we can progress toward a more enlightened and harmonious world.The writer is a director, Legal & Media Wing, RAB Forces Headquarters