Intriguing inconsistencies in diplomatic etiquette

Generally, diplomacy is a branch of international relations where various arts and skills related to the negotiation and discussion of agreements or matters among governmental institutions of different nations are studied. In essence, diplomacy is the orchestrated governmental activities of a state in the execution of its foreign policy. The English word for diplomacy is derived from the ancient Greek word 'diplon,' meaning a kind of folded document or crafty political maneuvering. Eminent political scientists from various countries have defined diplomacy in different ways.According to Ernest Satow, "Diplomacy is the intelligent conduct and handling of official relations." Charles Callahan expressed, "Diplomacy is the science of relations and the policy of international law, treaties, and conventions resulting from mutual self-interest between different nations." According to Antonio Lelio, "Diplomacy is a combination of knowledge and art necessary for the correct management of a country's foreign relations." Another political scientist, Dr. Adnan Al-Bakri, described diplomacy as a political process used by a state to manage its foreign policy and maintain official relations with other countries and international individuals within the global framework.In today's global landscape, diplomacy is pivotal as it intricately links the mutual self-interest, cooperation, and support between nations through their foreign policies. Nations weigh their security, economic growth, and diverse needs when formulating foreign policies, and diplomacy plays a key role in ensuring the practical application of these policies. Those responsible for diplomacy, often known as diplomats or diplomatic practitioners, are experts in diplomatic studies and possess the necessary skills to conduct their country's diplomatic affairs with other nations and international bodies. Their roles include assessing the political, economic, military, and social aspects of host countries and reporting these findings to their home nation, which is fundamental to diplomatic operations.According to the Vienna Convention, the host country is prohibited from establishing any diplomatic office outside the designated mission area. Diplomatic missions are expected to refrain from interfering in national, regional, or local affairs and are exempt from related taxes. Countries acceding to the 1961 Vienna Convention, including Bangladesh in 1978 after gaining independence, must abide by the Convention's regulations. Article 41 stipulates that diplomats must respect the host country's laws and refrain from interfering in their internal matters. Unfortunately, some foreign diplomats have excessively interfered in Bangladesh's internal affairs for an extended period, causing undue distress within the nation's political sphere.The imminent national parliament election in Bangladesh has created an unusual-disconnected-unexpected diplomatic inconsistency, generating an immeasurable curiosity among the populace. Universal adult suffrage through democratic processes is the established trend in every nation across the globe, excluding autocratically led countries. Despite Bangladesh having struggled with military dictatorship over the past three decades, the discussion of democracy and the active participation of the local to national level in elections has been expressing itself in a spontaneous way. The sworn representatives elected consecutively by the public have continuously steered institutions in collaboration, receiving full support from the public, reflecting a successful and meaningful course.In the sacrifice of thirty million martyrs during the great struggle for independence and the Liberation War, emerged the dawn of independent Bangladesh. Since the inception of the red and green flag of Bangladesh, the perpetrators, especially the anti-liberation forces, have been persistently active in their disgraceful attempts to erode the nation's freedom. The formidable power that stands defeated and their foreign patrons, particularly those against the Liberation War, were committed to constructing an incessant circle to impede any productive activity. The great leader of liberation, the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a firm believer in the ideals of independence - an unforgettable leader, the bearer of the ruined power - was devised by the enemies not to inflict any damage on the country but to portray abominable plans for his assassination.This initiated yet another uninvited suppression - authoritarian rule - oppression - torture - a horrific chapter of the country's destruction. Present political inclinations in close analysis have brought awareness that a noteworthy abhorrent step in political transformation might be orchestrated under a pretense of intense condemnation. It's imperative to monitor with caution whether any act of intensive condemnation is being executed because of a hidden trial without delay - investigation, and strong patriotic people. If adequate measures are unavailing in the combined skillful operations of these espionage groups, the country's society is at risk of being overwhelmed by crises. There is no reason for the public not to consider that even the slightest lack of etiquette is associated with the manipulation of a few foreign political cliques - a kind of political assembly resembling group discussions - with any direct association with political agendas does not carry a sense of clear comprehension among the larger society. If such a form of inordinate and enthusiastic conduct is expressed outside the boundaries of a civilized political etiquette, the likelihood of global mutual understanding - cooperation's environment being disrupted is indeed probable. It can be confidently stated that such acts will be ineffective in carrying meaningful socio-political implications.The writer is an educationalist, former Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University