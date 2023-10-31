Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in Meherpur, Rajshahi, Panchagarh

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two men and a newborn child were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Meherpur, Rajshahi and Panchagarh, on Sunday.
MEHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from a bamboo garden in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday after three days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Bijon, 26, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Monakhali Village in the upazila. He was an easy-bike driver by profession.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Meherpur District Detective Branch (DB) of Police Saiful Islam said Bijon went out of the house along with his easy-bike on Thursday, but did not return. Finding him nowhere, his family members lodged a general diary with Mujibnagar Police Station (PS) on Friday.
Later on, locals spotted a half-buried body in a bamboo garden in Bishwanathpur Village on Sunday afternoon and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at night. Later on, the deceased's family members identified the body as of Bijon.
Police suspected that Bijon might have been murdered and dumped in the bamboo garden.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: The body of a village doctor was recovered from a drain under Shah Makhdum PS in the city on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Ershad Ali Dulal, 48, hailed from Chandrima area in the city.
According to police sources, local people spotted the body of the man in a drain in City Hat area under Shah Makhdum PS at around 10:30 pm and informed the matter to police.
On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Rajshahi Medical Collge Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Rajshahi Shah Makhdum PS OC Ismail Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from the Teesta River in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The body of the newborn was recovered from the river in Chartista Para area under Chilahati Union of the upazila in the evening.
According to police, a fisherman spotted the body floating on water in the evening and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body of the newborn from the river.
Debiganj PS OC Sarker Iftekharul Mokaddem confirmed the incident, adding that legal step would be taken in this regard.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Three found dead in Meherpur, Rajshahi, Panchagarh
Water shortage in Brahmaputra causes navigability crisis
Two students found hanging in Pabna
Cucumber farming on fish enclosure popular
Youth nabbed with firearms at Bagha
Man to die for killing wife in Natore
Four men murdered in 4 dists
Appeal for help!


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Dry weather likely to continue: Met office
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
PM denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft