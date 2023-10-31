Three found dead in Meherpur, Rajshahi, Panchagarh

Two men and a newborn child were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Meherpur, Rajshahi and Panchagarh, on Sunday.MEHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from a bamboo garden in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday after three days of his missing.The deceased was identified as Bijon, 26, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Monakhali Village in the upazila. He was an easy-bike driver by profession.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Meherpur District Detective Branch (DB) of Police Saiful Islam said Bijon went out of the house along with his easy-bike on Thursday, but did not return. Finding him nowhere, his family members lodged a general diary with Mujibnagar Police Station (PS) on Friday.Later on, locals spotted a half-buried body in a bamboo garden in Bishwanathpur Village on Sunday afternoon and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at night. Later on, the deceased's family members identified the body as of Bijon.Police suspected that Bijon might have been murdered and dumped in the bamboo garden.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.RAJSHAHI: The body of a village doctor was recovered from a drain under Shah Makhdum PS in the city on Sunday night.The deceased was identified as Ershad Ali Dulal, 48, hailed from Chandrima area in the city.According to police sources, local people spotted the body of the man in a drain in City Hat area under Shah Makhdum PS at around 10:30 pm and informed the matter to police.On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Rajshahi Medical Collge Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Rajshahi Shah Makhdum PS OC Ismail Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from the Teesta River in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.The body of the newborn was recovered from the river in Chartista Para area under Chilahati Union of the upazila in the evening.According to police, a fisherman spotted the body floating on water in the evening and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body of the newborn from the river.Debiganj PS OC Sarker Iftekharul Mokaddem confirmed the incident, adding that legal step would be taken in this regard.