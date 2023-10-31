Water shortage in Brahmaputra causes navigability crisis

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 30: Chilmari-Rowmari ferry service is hampered due to navigability crisis in the Brahmaputra River in Chilmari Upazila of the district.Transport drivers and labourers are suffering on both sides of the river.It was learnt, two ferries, Kunjala and Begum Sufia Kamal, are operating from Ramna Ghat on the Chilmari-Rowmari route. These are ferrying different types of vehicles including goods-laden ones.In each trip Kunjala can ferry eight/nine goods-laden vehicles while Begum Sufia Kamal can ferry 12/13 ones.But there has been a sudden water shortage in the river, causing the navigability crisis. In this compelling condition, these ferries are operating with limited number of vehicles. It is creating transport logs on both ends. Transports have to wait for four/five days.On October 23 morning, Kunjala left for Rowmari Ferry Ghat with eight goods vehicles while Begum Sufia Kamal left the ghat with 10 ones at 10 am.A recent visit in the morning found after two ferries left the ghat 23 more goods vehicles remained waiting.Drivers of goods trucks coming from Lalmonirhat Md Suman Mia, Rasel and others said, they reached the Ghat on Friday night, but they could not cross the river.Driver Saiful Islam said, "I was in serial No. 25 on Sunday night. Today after the first trip of the ferry I am in serial No. 21. It will also not be toady. It takes money to get serial early. It needs ferry operating at night to reduce pressure vehicles. "Driver Kajal Mia of a maize-laden vehicle from Burimari area said, "I have been waiting for four days for being ferried. In the last four days, the maize price decreased by Tk 1 per kilogram. It is loss over loss."A Dhaka's Gazipur area vehicle driver Md Babu Mia said, he reached the Ghat on Friday morning, with maize from Burimari of Lalmonirhat. He is still been waiting for ferry.Commercial Manager of BIWTC Prafulla Chowhan said, the traffic congestion will be no longer if the navigability crisis is over.BIWTC Director (Commerce) S M Asikujjaman confirmed the hampered ferry services due to the navigability crisis and problematic ghat. If these two problems are solved, then more ferries will be sent to Chilmari, if necessary, he added.