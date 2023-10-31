Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two students found hanging in Pabna

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Oct 30: Police recovered hanging bodies of two students from Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sahid Mal, 15, son of Amirul Islam of Sultanpur Village under Dasuria Union, and Sumona Khatun, 16, daughter of Yeasin Ali of Bhagair Village under Pakshi Union in the upazila. Sumana was a student of Ishwardi Government College while Shahid Mal was a ninth grader at Dargabazer High School.

According to police sources, the body of Shahid Mal was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house on Monday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9 am and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The deceased's family members claimed that Shahid committed suicide by hanging himself as his parents refused to buy him a mobile phone.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Nurul Huda confirmed the incident, adding the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Meanwhile, Sumona Khatun was found hanging at her residence at around 11:30 am. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Her family members claimed that she committed suicide on Sunday night.

However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, said Ishwardi PS SI Abdul Mottaleb.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Three found dead in Meherpur, Rajshahi, Panchagarh
Water shortage in Brahmaputra causes navigability crisis
Two students found hanging in Pabna
Cucumber farming on fish enclosure popular
Youth nabbed with firearms at Bagha
Man to die for killing wife in Natore
Four men murdered in 4 dists
Appeal for help!


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Dry weather likely to continue: Met office
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
PM denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft