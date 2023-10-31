Two students found hanging in Pabna

PABNA, Oct 30: Police recovered hanging bodies of two students from Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Sahid Mal, 15, son of Amirul Islam of Sultanpur Village under Dasuria Union, and Sumona Khatun, 16, daughter of Yeasin Ali of Bhagair Village under Pakshi Union in the upazila. Sumana was a student of Ishwardi Government College while Shahid Mal was a ninth grader at Dargabazer High School.According to police sources, the body of Shahid Mal was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house on Monday morning.Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9 am and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The deceased's family members claimed that Shahid committed suicide by hanging himself as his parents refused to buy him a mobile phone.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Nurul Huda confirmed the incident, adding the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.Meanwhile, Sumona Khatun was found hanging at her residence at around 11:30 am. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Her family members claimed that she committed suicide on Sunday night.However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, said Ishwardi PS SI Abdul Mottaleb.