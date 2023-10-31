Cucumber farming on fish enclosure popular NARAIL, Oct 30: Cucumber cultivation has become quite popular on fish enclosure banks in the district.





Growers are becoming interested in the cucumber cultivation day by day. Favourable weather, low cost and high profit are inspiring them. But they complain, they are being deprived of fair price despite the huge demand for cucumbers.







A recent visit found bamboo and net made lofts having rows of hanging cucumbers. Cucumbers are being cultivated along banks of hundreds of small and big enclosures in different areas in Narail.





Growers said, the production has been expected for favourable weather and timely sowing of seeds and application of fertiliser. The quality of cucumber produced is good. There is a huge demand of cucumbers in markets.







Growers demanded fair prices to get benefits.







This season cucumbers have been cultivated on over 280 hectares of land in the district.





The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is keeping a strict eye so that no syndicate can disrupt the cucumber market.Deputy Director of the DAE-Jashore Deepak Kumar Roy said, the agriculture department is always trying to control market instability and contain syndicates.