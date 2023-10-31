Video
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:56 PM
Home Countryside

Youth nabbed with firearms at Bagha

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent


BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Oct 30: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with a pistol, one shooter gun, magazine and ammunitions from Bagha Upazila in the district recently.
The arrested youth is Md Alamin, 26, a resident of Eayjpur Village under Godagari Upazila in the district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Alaipur Madhyapara Village, and arrested the youth along with the firearms, said Lt Col Riaz Shahriar, commander of RAB-5.
Later on, the arrested was handed over to Bagha Police Station after filling of a case against him under the Arms Act, the RAB official added.



