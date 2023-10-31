Youth nabbed with firearms at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Oct 30: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with a pistol, one shooter gun, magazine and ammunitions from Bagha Upazila in the district recently.The arrested youth is Md Alamin, 26, a resident of Eayjpur Village under Godagari Upazila in the district.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Alaipur Madhyapara Village, and arrested the youth along with the firearms, said Lt Col Riaz Shahriar, commander of RAB-5.Later on, the arrested was handed over to Bagha Police Station after filling of a case against him under the Arms Act, the RAB official added.