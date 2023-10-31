Video
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:56 PM
Home Countryside

Man to die for killing wife in Natore

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Oct 30: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death on the charge of killing his wife in Sadar Upazila of the district in 2017 over dowry.
Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim handed down the order in the afternoon.
The condemned convict is Shoriful Islam, 35, a resident of Korota Village in the upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 30,000.
Three more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.
Advocate Anisur Rahman, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Shoriful strangled his wife Hasna Hena to death on September 1 in 2017, and fled away pouring poison in her mouth.
A case then filed by the deceased's mother Marzina Begum with Natore Sadar Police Station accusing Shoriful and three others.
After that, police submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.




« PreviousNext »

Appeal for help!


