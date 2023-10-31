Four men murdered in 4 dists

Four men including a physician were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Bhola and Munshiganj, on Sunday and Monday.GOPALGANJ: A retired army man was allegedly hacked to death by his rivals in a clash in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The incident took place in Nizamkandi Bazar area under the upazila at around 8 am that also left at least 19 people injured.The deceased was identified as Ansar Chowdhury, 55, a resident of Nizamkandi Village in the upazila.According to police, there had been a conflict between Haji Group and Master Group for long over establishing supremacy in the area. Following this, the two groups with local weapons locked into a clash in the morning. At least 20 people including Ansar Chowdhury were injured at that time.The injured were rescued and taken to Gopalganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ansar Chowdhury dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Feroz Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.RAJSHAHI: A physician was stabbed to death in the city on Sunday night while returning home from hospital.Deceased Kazem Ali Ahmed was dermatology and venereal disease specialist in Rajshahi Region. He was the 42nd batch student of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). He used to see patients at Islami Bank Hospital and Popular Diagnostic Centre regularly.It was known that on Sunday night, some armed miscreants attack him in Laxmipur area while he was returning home from Popular Diagnostic Centre riding on his motorcycle. They stabbed him indiscriminately there and fled away.Locals found blood-stained Kazem Ali on the road and took him to the RMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Jamirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.BHOLA: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 65, son of late Abdul Motaleb, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Purba Ilisha Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said Shafiqul along with his auto-rickshaw went out of the house at around 8 pm. Later on, a group of miscreants attacked him in Barrister Kachari area under Purba Ilisha Union, and stabbed him before snatching his auto-rickshaw.Locals then rescued him in critical condition and rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shafiqul dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.Bhola Model PS OC Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify and arrest those involved in the killing.SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A fisherman was shot to death by terrorists in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The incident took place in Nuru Boyatir Char of the upazila at around 7 pm.Deceased Rubel was the son of Babu Sarder, a resident of Jashaldia Village in Louhajang Upazila of the district.It was known that one Riad, son of Khokon Member of Kamargaon area, along with 10 to 15 others tried to snatch hilsa from local fishermen in the char area of the Padma River on Saturday afternoon. Rubel protested them at that time.As a sequel to it, Riad along with others attacked on Rubel in Nuru Boyatir Char area on Sunday evening, and shot him on his chest. Rubel died on the spot.Sreenagar PS OC Abdullah Al Tayebir said that he heard about the incident but not sure yet.