Appeal for help!

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Oct 30: Nuha, a twin girl, is suffering from heart problem in Char Fasson Upazila of the district. Other twin girl Neha is well.They are one-year old. But Huna was showing tough breath since her birth. Her heart was echo-tested in Char Fasson Laboratory Diagnostic Centre and found three holes.Dr Kamrul Ahsan Khan of BN Hospital in Dhaka advised her family for urgent operation. Her heart operation will require about Tk 5 lakh.Her father Md Noyon Mia said, "She can't breathe properly. Day by day she is becoming weak. It is not possible for them to manage money. I seek assistance from the rich people."If we get a little assistance from all, it will be possible to treat her. I seek assistance from rich men," said, Aklima Begum, her mother.They have three children. Their eldest son is Nafis, 12. The twin babies were normally born at their own home at Ward No. 5 of Jahanpur Union in the upazila on September, last year.For assistance: Bkash+Nagad, No- 01724710154;Dutch Bangla Account-Md Noyon, Account No-7017010141865;Rupali Bank Account- Md Noyon-3335011020244.