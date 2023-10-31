Approach roads of new bridge collapse at Ghoraghat GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, Oct 30: Approach roads of a newly built bridge at Kaman Doba Ghat point in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district have collapsed.





According to local sources, within five months of construction, the approach roads on both edges of the bridge developed cracks with blocs collapsing.





It was learnt, this 72 metre RCC bridge was constructed at Tk 4 crore 41 lakh 56 thousand and 339, jointly financed by the Government of Bangladesh and the World Bank.





Under the LGED's Supporting Rural Bridges Programme, the bridge was jointly constructed by Unique Construction Pvt Ltd and Messrs Khan Enterprise & RS Enterprise.





The construction of the bridge began on July 30 in 2020. It was supposed to end by March 5 in 2022. But the time was extended, and it was completed in June in 2023.

The guide-wall of the bridge was built without creating any base. Soil was dredged from beneath the bridge. Rollers were not used properly in the road to tackle collapse. That is why rain caused block collapse.







Ghoraghat Upazila Engineer Md Safiqul Islam said, the deposit money of the bridge has not been paid to the contractor. "Before paying back the deposit money, we will get the bridge re-corrected."





"After inspection, we have informed it to the authorities concerned and the contractor," he added.