Working to avoid 'war' with Israel: Lebanon PM

BEIRUT, Pct 30: Lebanon's caretaker prime minister said Monday he was working to ensure his country does not enter the Hamas-Israel war, even as Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging cross-border fire.Najib Mikati said he feared an escalation, with the border skirmishes stoking concerns that Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah could launch its own war with Israel."I am doing my duty to prevent Lebanon from entering the war" raging further south, Mikati told AFP in an interview.Cash-strapped Lebanon is facing the possibility of war essentially leaderless, as political divisions have left the country without a president for almost a year, while Mikati has headed a caretaker cabinet for about a year and a half."Lebanon is in the eye of the storm," Mikati said."I cannot rule out an escalation because there is a race to reach a ceasefire before escalation spreads in the entire region." �AFP