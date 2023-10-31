Video
Israeli forces attack north Gaza's main city from both sides

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

GAZA, Oct 30: Israeli troops and tanks attacked Gaza's main northern city from the east and west on Monday, three days after it began ground operations in the Palestinian enclave that have increased international pressure for civilians to be protected.

Israel's military said it had struck more than 600 militant targets over the past few days as it expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water as the war enters its fourth week.

"IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops," the military said, adding that four prominent Hamas operatives were among them.

Israel began a big push into Gaza late on Friday and renewed calls for civilians to move from the north of the tiny coastal enclave to the south as it goes after Hamas militants it says are hiding in a labyrinth of tunnels under Gaza City.

Israeli forces carried out dozens of air strikes on its eastern side, residents said on Monday, with some reporting the roar of tanks rolling in amid heavy exchanges of fire.

Later, residents and the Hamas-run government's media office said the tanks had pulled back towards the heavily fortified fence around Gaza. The militants' armed wing said intense mortar fire had pushed them back.

To the west, where Israel on Sunday showed tanks on the Mediterranean coast, the north-south coast road was hit several times from the air and sea, residents said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and Israel made no immediate comment.

Many Palestinians have remained in Gaza City, afraid to lose their homes and concerned by news of Israeli air strikes further south.

Palestinian health officials said air strikes had hit near hospitals in the city on Monday, including Al-Shifa, Al-Quds and the Turkish Friendship Hospital.

The UN humanitarian office OCHA said 117,000 civilians are sheltering alongside thousands of patients and doctors in hospitals in the north.

Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, which the group denies.    �REUTERS




