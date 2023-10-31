Mbappe strikes late to earn PSG win at Brest

BREST, OCT 30: A late Kylian Mbappe goal clinched a 3-2 win for Paris Saint-Germain over Brest on Sunday as Monaco slipped into third in Ligue 1 after defeat at Lille.PSG saw off early season surprise package Brest thanks to a brace from Mbappe either side of half-time and a Warren Zaire-Emery rocket."It was difficult against a team that hadn't lost at home yet this season," said PSG's coach Luis Enrique."We got off to a very good start... The second half was the worst I've had with PSG, Brest were better."The late win allowed PSG to keep pace with fellow top-of-the-table sides Nice and Monaco and they now sit second in the league on 21 points, one point behind leaders Nice.Wonderkid Zaire-Emery, 17, gave the travelling side the start they wanted on 16 minutes when he rifled a fine strike into the top corner from distance, following fancy footwork in the build-up from Bradley Barcola.PSG's lead was then doubled on 28 minutes when Mbappe was released by Lee Kang-in before finishing in a style reminiscent of his strike against AC Milan last Wednesday.Brest looked to be heading into half-time trailing by two, until Steve Mounie found himself all alone in the box two minutes before the break and he punished PSG.Energised by the goal before half-time, Brest got back on terms thanks to a Jeremy Le Douaron header in the 52nd minute, which appeared to be enough to ensure the points would be shared evenly.However, a recently revitalised Mbappe stepped up in the 88th minute to claim all three points for PSG, converting after his penalty was saved.The French striker was booked as he celebrated his goal in front of home fans.He later said on X (formerly Twitter) that his actions were due to insults aimed by the crowd at one of his teammates, later confirmed to AFP to be Achraf Hakimi."I don't know if we deserve it because they also had chances and we took risks. At 2-2 we had chances that we couldn't convert," said Brest coach Eric Roy.Later on Sunday afternoon, Monaco had the chance to climb back atop the pile but faced a tricky away tie in the north at fourth-placed Lille.The principality side went into the weekend in top spot but after losing 2-0 to Paulo Fonseca's men they lounge in third place, just one ahead of their opposition.Ivan Cavaleiro opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark with a close-range finish after a cross from Edon Zhegrova.The Kosovan winger then got his third assist of the season 10 minutes later when he crossed again, this time for Bafode Diakite to convert.Lille showed defensive grit to keep Monaco at arm's length in the second half and complete a solid win that moved them to within two points of the top three.Montpellier jumped to 10th place with an impressive 3-0 home victory against Toulouse, Khalil Fayad and a double from Akor Adams sealed the three points. �AFP