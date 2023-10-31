Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Russel reach quarts

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra confirmed their spot of quarters at the Independence Cup football after winning their respective group matches held on Monday.Held at Bashundhara Kings arena, Sheikh Jamal crushed Brothers Union Club by 4-0 goals in their opening group A match.The day's win saw, Bangladesh Police Football Club, who beat Brothers Union Club in their opening group match, also rock to the quarterfinal while Brothers Union Club was eliminated from the group stage following their second consecutive defeats in the tournament.In the day's match, Brazilian midfielder Higor Leite scored a brace while Colombian forward Bladimir D-az and forward Sazzad Hossain netted one goal each for Sheikh Jamal who led the first half by 2-0 goals.Sheikh Jamal launched attack early and took the lead while Higor scored the first goal in the 211th minute. He doubled the lead scoring his second goal in the 36th minute of the match.Back with a 2-0 lead after the breather, Sheikh Jamal continued their onslaught as Bladimir D-az further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 59th minute.Sazzad completed the tally scoring the fourth goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 73rd minute of the match.Sheikh Jamal dominated all through the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while the all-orange Gopibagh outfit were totally off-colored.Sheikh Jamal will ply their last group match against Bangladesh Police Football Club on Thursday (November 2) to decide the group champions at the same venue.In the day's another match, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra also reached to the quarterfinal from group B with a solitary goal victory over Bangladesh Air Force Football team held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.After the barren first half, midfielder Dipok Roy scored the all-important goal for Sheikh Russel in the 61st minute of the match. �BSS