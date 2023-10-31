Beating England not that tough: Kuldeep

LUCKNOW, OCT 30: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday said beating a struggling England team at the World Cup "wasn't that tough" but a good victory nonetheless against the defending champions.The hosts extended their unbeaten run to six games in the tournament with a 100-run win to all but book their place in the semi-finals. India posted 229-9 before fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah combined to bowl out the opposition for 129 in 34.5 overs."I mean to be very honest it was good to win - beating the defending champions," Kuldeep, who took two wickets including England skipper Jos Buttler bowled for 10, told reporters. "They don't have the great tournament so far. So it wasn't that tough they restricted us for like 230."The left-arm wrist spinner said: "We thought probably we have to pick early wickets to be in the game and certainly Jasprit and Shami did and after they were four down for 40 runs, we just trying to bowl in perfect areas and make them make mistakes." �AFP