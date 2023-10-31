New clubs to deposit pay-order of Taka 20 lakh!

Women's Football LeagueThe new clubs of the upcoming Women's Football League were asked to deposit a pay-order of Taka 2,000,000 in favour of the BFF as per a recent notification from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).As per the notification from the governing body of the local Football, the Women's Football League 2023-24 is to be kicked off in the second week of December this year.Although the Federation said it would return the money after the clubs fulfil all the conditions, it is still a large amount of money for a new club to gather at a certain point.It is not an unknown fact that there is less funding for women's football clubs and the organisers go under a lot of stress to collect funds to run a club. That is why the people related to grassroots raised questions about such a decision.All the clubs will have to have a club licence to participate in the league and the clubs were given time till 15 November to apply for a club licence.There, the clubs were permitted to register foreign players for the first time. As per the BFF's decision, each of the clubs will be able to enlist two foreign footballers.However, the teams of the upcoming Women's Football League will be able to register foreign footballers in the amateur system. As the league is not a professional league, the Federation suggested the clubs register their foreign players in the amateur system.A total of 12 clubs played in the last Women's League. Bashundhara Kings is the three-consecutive title holder of the tournament.