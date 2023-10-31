Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women's Football League

New clubs to deposit pay-order of Taka 20 lakh!

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Sports Reporter

Women's Football LeagueThe new clubs of the upcoming Women's Football League were asked to deposit a pay-order of Taka 2,000,000 in favour of the BFF as per a recent notification from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

As per the notification from the governing body of the local Football, the Women's Football League 2023-24 is to be kicked off in the second week of December this year.

Although the Federation said it would return the money after the clubs fulfil all the conditions, it is still a large amount of money for a new club to gather at a certain point.

It is not an unknown fact that there is less funding for women's football clubs and the organisers go under a lot of stress to collect funds to run a club. That is why the people related to grassroots raised questions about such a decision.

All the clubs will have to have a club licence to participate in the league and the clubs were given time till 15 November to apply for a club licence.

There, the clubs were permitted to register foreign players for the first time. As per the BFF's decision, each of the clubs will be able to enlist two foreign footballers.

However, the teams of the upcoming Women's Football League will be able to register foreign footballers in the amateur system. As the league is not a professional league, the Federation suggested the clubs register their foreign players in the amateur system.

A total of 12 clubs played in the last Women's League. Bashundhara Kings is the three-consecutive title holder of the tournament.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Haaland scores twice as Man City cruise past Man Utd
Mbappe strikes late to earn PSG win at Brest
Pakistan players not affected by 'no pay for five months'
'High quality' bowling by India's Shami-Bumrah
Tigers motivated to beat Pakistan despite at lowest ebb: Shakib
Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Russel reach quarts
Beating England not that tough: Kuldeep
New clubs to deposit pay-order of Taka 20 lakh!


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Dry weather likely to continue: Met office
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
Sheikh Hasina denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for ending war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft