Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:54 PM
Home Sports

Pakistan Women's tour of Bangladesh

Two new rookies in Tigresses' squad Salma, Lata, Sharmin dropped

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Pakistan Women's tour of BangladeshThe Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the 16-member squad for three-match WODI series against visiting Pakistan with two surprises.

Sumaiya Akter and Nishita Akter Nishi got maiden calls for one-dayers.

Sumaiya, 18, scored 421 runs in the latest Women's Premier League, who hit one century and five fifties. The hard-hitting made her T20i debut last week while the 15-year old Nishi hauled 14 wickets of her seven Premier League matches at an economy rate of 2.97.

Injured Sultana Khatun however, remained in the squad but her playing is subject to fitness.

Three known faces all-rounder Salma Khatun, Lata Mandal and Sharmin Akter, who played against India, were dropped. Salma and Sharmin alongside Shorifa Khatun named as stand-bies.

The rivals will be playing the WODIs which will be held on November 4, 7 and 10. All the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

The matches of the series are the parts of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25.

Bangladesh and Pakistan played three-match T20i series recently. The Tigresses clinched the title 2-1.

SQUAD
Nigar Sultana Joty  (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Rabeya, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Murshida Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sultana Khatun (Subject to Fitness).
Stand by: Salma Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Sharmin Akter Supta.




