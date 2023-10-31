Exhausted Bangladesh take on fatigued Pakistan today

Bangladesh and Pakistan will meet today in the 31st match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Both the sides are on the verge of emission and are desperate to add some points today.The match will start at 2:30am (BST) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Bangladesh are the first side to exit from the play-offs race and have new challenge, which is making their place within top eight of the event to secure a place in the ICC Champions trophy in 2025.Pakistan, as hosts of the event, are safe even they end the World Cup mission as the 10th side.Shakib Al Hasan led side started this World Cup journey with a win against Afghanistan but consecutive five defeats after continuous batting failure destroyed their morals as none of their top four batters- Liton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib could create any impact.Even they failed to chase 230 runs against Netherlands as the aforementioned batters scored 3, 15, 9 and 5 runs respectively to push the team in danger.Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Mehidy Miraz are getting some runs but Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah bat at late order while there is no specific position for Miraz!Bangladesh therefore, can bring some changes in the squad and the batting order as well. Tawhid Hridoy can be brought in the playing eleven in place of Tamim Jr and Miraz can be seen as makeshift opener to join with Liton.Mahmudullah is likely to bat at four after Shanto followed by Shakib and Mushfiq before coming Tawhid Hridoy as the finisher.Bangladesh bowlers delivered their job and hence Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are sure to play today while Tanzim Hasan Sakib can replace Mustafizur Rahman.Pakistan are also going to bring few changes as Hasan Ali is fully recovered, who missed the last game owing to fever.He is likely to replace Haris Rauf. Mohammad Nawaz, who had disastrous outing with the ball, will possibly be dropped to bring in Usama Mir. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed all disappointed their fans, must be looking for some runs today in the must win game.The two sides played 38 ODIs so far and Pakistan won 33 of them against five defeats. However, Bangladesh won three of the last five face offs.They engaged in ODI World Cup twice before today and Bangladesh came out victorious in 1999 by 62 runs as Pakistan won in 2019 by 94 runs.Eden Gardens is prominent as a batting paradise though the last match here between Bangladesh and Netherlands was a low-scoring affair.The teams batting first at this ground emerged victorious 20 times, while the team bowling first has celebrated 14 wins. Despite the venue helps batters, still it produces substantial movements for spinners.The weather conditions are ideal for playing all 100 overs and the toss winning side is expected to bat first to post as many runs as they can.