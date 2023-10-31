Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GPH Ispat profits tumble

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

GPH Ispat Ltd, a frontrunner in Bangladesh's steel industry, has reported a dramatic decline in its earnings for the financial year 2022-2023.

The slump is mainly due to escalating raw material prices and the increased cost of the US dollar in foreign currency transactions. The Chattogram-based company disclosed a net profit of $316,800 (converted from Tk 26.76 crore) for the year ending June 30.

This figure is an 82 percent plunge from the $1,766,000 (converted from Tk 149.42 crore) reported the previous year. GPH Ispat made this announcement to its shareholders following a board meeting on Saturday.

According to data on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website, this is the lowest profit the company has seen in at least the past six years.

Despite posting higher net sales and operating profits, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for GPH Ispat plummeted to $0.007 (converted from Tk 0.58) in FY23, down from $0.04 (converted from Tk 3.42) a year ago.

The company attributed this decrease to skyrocketing raw material costs on the international market, coupled with losses incurred due to fluctuating exchange rates.

It's worth noting that GPH Ispat is not the only steelmaker in Bangladesh facing this dilemma. Earlier this month, BSRM Ltd, the largest steel manufacturer in the country, also reported a drop in its profits for FY23.

However, BSRM did note a 44 percent increase in sales, bringing their total turnover to over $136,200,000 (converted from over Tk 11,500 crore).For the current fiscal year, GPH Ispat's board recommended a slightly lower dividend.

They proposed a 5 percent cash dividend for general shareholders, excluding sponsors and directors, and a 5 percent stock dividend. This step was taken with the aim of using retained earnings as capital for installing a reheating furnace under the company's BMRE (Balancing, Modernisation, Rehabilitation and Expansion) project.

GPH Ispat's significant profit loss this fiscal year sheds light on the challenges currently facing the steel industry in Bangladesh. Rising raw material prices and unfavorable currency exchange rates have put the company in a precarious position.

While dividends are still being offered, they are notably lower, signaling cautious times ahead for shareholders.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Southeast Bank launches 6 agent banking outlets
GPH Ispat profits tumble
Irteza Ahmed Khan appointed as MD of National Finance
BD business team visits S Arabia to explore trade scopes
Global energy transition can boost growth in S Asia
SAARC delegates for advancing climate-smart agri in S Asia
BMCCI Prez Syed Almas Kabir  inducted as FBCCI adviser
BD missions asked to identify 5 potential export items each


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Current aid system for Gaza 'geared to fail,' UN warns
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
Sheikh Hasina denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for ending war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft