Irteza Ahmed Khan appointed as MD of National Finance

Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:54 PM
Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Irteza Ahmed Khan has recently been appointed as the Managing Director of National Finance Limited (NFL).

Prior to assuming his new role, Mr Khan worked as the managing director and CEO of Strategic Finance & Investments Limited, says a press release.

He has over 25 years of experience as an executive and business leader.

Khan obtained his EMBA from North South University and Chartered Accountancy Intermediate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).  NFL is excited about its journey into the future under the guidance of Irteza Ahmed Khan.




