BMCCI Prez Syed Almas Kabir inducted as FBCCI adviser

The Board of Directors of Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) has congratulated their President Syed Almas Kabir for being inducted as the esteemed adviser of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).BMCCI Senior VP Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Secretary General Motaher Hoshan Khan, and Director Mahbubul Alam Shah congratulated Almas for this achievement and recognised his exemplary leadership and expertise, according to ac press release.This appointment not only highlights Almas' exceptional capabilities but also underscores the profound trust and respect he commands within the business community, it said.Syed Almas Kabir has 39 years of experience in the IT industry making him a seasoned professional and a distinguished individual who has demonstrated exceptional capabilities and leadership throughout his career.Additionally, he has an extensive experience as a business leader having worked across various sectors, said the release.Almas' accomplishments include being elected twice as BASIS president, serving as the VP of the ISP Association of Bangladesh, holding the position of Director of FBCCI for two terms, and serving in BMCCI for four terms.His contributions and leadership roles in these organizations highlight his dedication and expertise in the industry, added the release.His induction as adviser of FBCCI is a testament to his expertise and professionalism. With a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the intricacies of the business landscape, Almas is a trusted professional to guide and make significant contributions to the growth and prosperity of FBCCI, it also said.The Board of Directors of BMCCI hopes that his invaluable insights and guidance will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of the organization and positively impact the broader business landscape as well.