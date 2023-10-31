Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Scientists urged to invent more sources of clean, green fuels

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Special Correspondent

Energy adviser to the Prime Minister Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, BB has urged scientists to carry out more research to invent more sources of clean and green fuels.

"We need to continue do more research in new areas thus we could be able to increase the use of bio-fuels as we see that as most waste is being recycled in one way or another way," Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said'

He was addressing a webinar on 'Prospects of Bio fuels in Bangladesh' organized by Bangladesh Energy Society (BES), Md Abul Kalam Azad, Former Principal Secretary and President of Bangladesh Energy Society (BES) presided over the webinar.

The adviser said we should discuss the benefits and possibilities of increasing the use of bio-fuels to tackle the current energy situation in the country.

Dr. Kawnish Kirtania, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) presented the key note paper.

Engr. Md. Mustafizur Rahman, Former Senior Advisor, GIZ; Engr. Jorifa Khatun, Director, System Planning, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB); Shahed Israil Khan, Researcher/ Advisor, CKN FEEDS Ltd and Executive Member,Biogas Association; and Professor Ijaz Hossain, Council Member BES and Former Professor, of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) attended the event. .

Monowar Islam, Vice President of BES and former Chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERS) spoke at the closing session. Major General Moin Uddin (Retired) also spoke.

"Bio-fuels play an important role in de carbonizing vehicles by providing low-carbon solutions for hard-to-abate sectors such as trucking, shipping and aviation.

Currently, most bio fuels are produced using common feed stocks such as sugarcane, corn and soybeans," Dr. Kawnish Kirtania said.

This process needs to be improved, we need to make aware the people about the rules, importance and benefits of using bio fuels, he remarks.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Southeast Bank launches 6 agent banking outlets
GPH Ispat profits tumble
Irteza Ahmed Khan appointed as MD of National Finance
BD business team visits S Arabia to explore trade scopes
Global energy transition can boost growth in S Asia
SAARC delegates for advancing climate-smart agri in S Asia
BMCCI Prez Syed Almas Kabir  inducted as FBCCI adviser
BD missions asked to identify 5 potential export items each


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Current aid system for Gaza 'geared to fail,' UN warns
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
Sheikh Hasina denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for ending war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft