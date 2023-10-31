Scientists urged to invent more sources of clean, green fuels

Energy adviser to the Prime Minister Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, BB has urged scientists to carry out more research to invent more sources of clean and green fuels."We need to continue do more research in new areas thus we could be able to increase the use of bio-fuels as we see that as most waste is being recycled in one way or another way," Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said'He was addressing a webinar on 'Prospects of Bio fuels in Bangladesh' organized by Bangladesh Energy Society (BES), Md Abul Kalam Azad, Former Principal Secretary and President of Bangladesh Energy Society (BES) presided over the webinar.The adviser said we should discuss the benefits and possibilities of increasing the use of bio-fuels to tackle the current energy situation in the country.Dr. Kawnish Kirtania, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) presented the key note paper.Engr. Md. Mustafizur Rahman, Former Senior Advisor, GIZ; Engr. Jorifa Khatun, Director, System Planning, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB); Shahed Israil Khan, Researcher/ Advisor, CKN FEEDS Ltd and Executive Member,Biogas Association; and Professor Ijaz Hossain, Council Member BES and Former Professor, of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) attended the event. .Monowar Islam, Vice President of BES and former Chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERS) spoke at the closing session. Major General Moin Uddin (Retired) also spoke."Bio-fuels play an important role in de carbonizing vehicles by providing low-carbon solutions for hard-to-abate sectors such as trucking, shipping and aviation.Currently, most bio fuels are produced using common feed stocks such as sugarcane, corn and soybeans," Dr. Kawnish Kirtania said.This process needs to be improved, we need to make aware the people about the rules, importance and benefits of using bio fuels, he remarks.