Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:53 PM
Income taxpayers to receive services in taxes zone throughout Nov

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

The valued income taxpayers will receive various tax related services in the countrywide taxes zones throughout November since there will be no income tax fair this time for the fourth consecutive year.

The income taxpayers will be able to submit their returns at their respective taxes Zones as the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has already directed its taxes zones to create income tax fair like environment and thus ensuring all sorts of services.

Talking to BSS, public relations officer of the NBR Syed A Momen said that the taxpayers would receive all sorts of income tax related services including submission of returns from their respective taxes zone.

He said such services would be available at some 649 circles under 31 taxes zone of the country where the taxpayers would be facilitated to fill up their returns as well as submit their returns.

Momen informed that the taxpayers would receive immediately the receipt of the returns while there would be separate booths for those who would submit e-returns.

According to the income tax law, the last date for submitting income tax return is November 30.    �BSS




