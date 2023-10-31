Nasrul hails Power Div as it remains top APA implementer

Power Division stood first among the 52 ministries and divisions of the government scoring 99.9 points while the Energy and Mineral Resources stood third obtaining 99.43in implementing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA).Nasrul Hamid congratulating both Power, Energy and Mineral Resources divisions for outstanding achievement in implementing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for 2022-2023.State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged the utility agencies to provide their services (energy and power) to the doorstep of customers'."There should be coordination between power distribution and transmission segments, which may ensure consumers demand so it is essential to take up a pragmatic action plan to explore the primary sources of energy," he said.Urging continuation of team efforts, he said making prompt decisions can yield good results in implementing performance.Later the state minister witnessed signing of contracts to appoint 10 researchers to carry out research to implement the National Energy Security programme for financial year 2023-24."We need to conduct more research to find alternative sources of sustainable energy", he said addressing the contract signing at Hydrocarbon Unit of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division on Sunday.He said the government has introduced a net metering system to promote solar power across the country which made renewable energy affordable and business friendly. He said though the use of renewable energy is growing fast, many countries are now focusing on the bio-fuel promotion. "So, we need to focus on bio-fuel promotion," he said.Researchers who signed contracts include Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University,Professor of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of BUET. A.B.M. Alim Al Islam, Professor of Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering, of Jessore University of Science and Technology Dr. Md. Minhaj Uddin Monir, Professor of Petroleum and Mining of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Dr. Md. Shafiqul Islam, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Polymer Science of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Muhammad Rakib Uddin, Principal Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) Mosharraf Hossain, Associate Professor M. Saiful Islam, Department of Geology, University of Dhaka.Associate Professor of Petroleum and Mining of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Mohammad Islam Mia and Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology. Md: Mahmudul Hasan Mondal.Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary Md. Nurul Alam presided over the function while Director General of Hydrocarbon Unit Md. Shamim Khan spoke at the event.