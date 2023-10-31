Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nasrul hails Power Div as it remains top APA implementer

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Special Correspondent

Nasrul hails Power Div as it remains top APA implementer

Nasrul hails Power Div as it remains top APA implementer

Power Division stood first among the 52 ministries and divisions of the government scoring 99.9 points while the Energy and Mineral Resources stood third obtaining 99.43in implementing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA).

Nasrul Hamid congratulating both Power, Energy and Mineral Resources divisions for outstanding achievement in implementing  the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for 2022-2023.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged the utility agencies to provide their services (energy and power) to the doorstep of customers'.

"There should be coordination between power distribution and transmission segments, which may ensure consumers demand so it is essential to take up a pragmatic action plan to explore the primary sources of energy," he said.

Urging continuation of team efforts, he said making prompt decisions can yield good results in implementing performance.
Later the state minister witnessed signing of contracts to appoint 10 researchers to carry out research to implement the National Energy Security programme for financial year 2023-24.

"We need to conduct more research to find alternative sources of sustainable energy", he said addressing the contract signing at Hydrocarbon Unit of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division on Sunday.

He said the government has introduced a net metering system to promote solar power across the country which made renewable energy affordable and business friendly. He said though the use of renewable energy is growing fast, many countries are now focusing on the bio-fuel promotion. "So, we need to focus on bio-fuel promotion," he said.

Researchers who signed contracts include Dr Syed Humayun Akhtar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University,
Professor of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of BUET. A.B.M. Alim Al Islam, Professor of Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering, of Jessore University of Science and Technology Dr. Md. Minhaj Uddin Monir, Professor of Petroleum and Mining of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Dr. Md. Shafiqul Islam, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Polymer Science of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Muhammad Rakib Uddin, Principal Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) Mosharraf Hossain, Associate Professor M. Saiful Islam, Department of Geology, University of Dhaka.

Associate Professor of Petroleum and Mining of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Mohammad Islam Mia and Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology. Md: Mahmudul Hasan Mondal.

Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary Md. Nurul Alam presided over the function while Director General of Hydrocarbon Unit Md. Shamim Khan spoke at the event.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Southeast Bank launches 6 agent banking outlets
GPH Ispat profits tumble
Irteza Ahmed Khan appointed as MD of National Finance
BD business team visits S Arabia to explore trade scopes
Global energy transition can boost growth in S Asia
SAARC delegates for advancing climate-smart agri in S Asia
BMCCI Prez Syed Almas Kabir  inducted as FBCCI adviser
BD missions asked to identify 5 potential export items each


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Current aid system for Gaza 'geared to fail,' UN warns
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
Sheikh Hasina denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for ending war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft