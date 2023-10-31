Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 October, 2023, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash receives HSBC Business Excellence Awards

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Business Desk

bKash receives HSBC Business Excellence Awards

bKash receives HSBC Business Excellence Awards

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, received the '3rd HSBC Business Excellence Awards' for its contribution to improve living standard of people and the economy through innovation and technological intervention.

Eight organisations got recognition in eight categories of the '3rd HSBC Business Excellence Awards-2023' for their crucial role in contributing to the country's development journey as well as ensuring sustainable economic growth. bKash received the award in 'Best in Innovation and Technology' category.

The award programme was jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and British High Commission in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

At an event organised in a city hotel, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to the Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (retd.).

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cook, HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman, HSBC Bangladesh Country Head of Wholesale Banking Gerard Kevin Haughey, among other were also present on the occasion.

bKash has constantly been investing in technological innovation to improve customer service and deliver important financial services to the doorsteps of customers all across the country.

With the secure and time-saving digital financial services, bKash has brought freedom and efficiency in customer's daily transactions. By doing so, bKash has become the synonym for digital transactions to the country's people.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Southeast Bank launches 6 agent banking outlets
GPH Ispat profits tumble
Irteza Ahmed Khan appointed as MD of National Finance
BD business team visits S Arabia to explore trade scopes
Global energy transition can boost growth in S Asia
SAARC delegates for advancing climate-smart agri in S Asia
BMCCI Prez Syed Almas Kabir  inducted as FBCCI adviser
BD missions asked to identify 5 potential export items each


Latest News
UN chief calls on all parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence
Warrant issued against Mirza Abbas
Attack on police: 330 BNP sued in Cumilla
Blockade: 3 policemen among 50 hurt in clash with BNP in N'ganj
Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and elect to bat
Blockaders set fire to tires at separate places; try to block roads, throw bricks at moving buses
DCs asked to ensure potato sale at Tk 26-27 at cold storages
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
Workers-police clash again in Ashulia, tearshells thrown
Current aid system for Gaza 'geared to fail,' UN warns
Most Read News
Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes 7 militants' death sentences to life imprisonment
Niko graft: Two foreign witnesses appear in court
Two placed on 7-day remand in constable killing case
Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son found dead in Barishal
Babul Chisty, 3 others jailed in Farmers Bank graft case
BNP's Rabiul among 9 jailed, 57 acquitted in case filed over 10 yrs ago
Garment factory set on fire in Gazipur, one killed
Stabilise capital market by CMSFs
PM to open Akhaura-Agartala rail track on Nov 1
Sheikh Hasina denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for ending war
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft