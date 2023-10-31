bKash receives HSBC Business Excellence Awards

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, received the '3rd HSBC Business Excellence Awards' for its contribution to improve living standard of people and the economy through innovation and technological intervention.Eight organisations got recognition in eight categories of the '3rd HSBC Business Excellence Awards-2023' for their crucial role in contributing to the country's development journey as well as ensuring sustainable economic growth. bKash received the award in 'Best in Innovation and Technology' category.The award programme was jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and British High Commission in Dhaka recently, says a press release.At an event organised in a city hotel, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to the Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (retd.).British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cook, HSBC Bangladesh CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman, HSBC Bangladesh Country Head of Wholesale Banking Gerard Kevin Haughey, among other were also present on the occasion.bKash has constantly been investing in technological innovation to improve customer service and deliver important financial services to the doorsteps of customers all across the country.With the secure and time-saving digital financial services, bKash has brought freedom and efficiency in customer's daily transactions. By doing so, bKash has become the synonym for digital transactions to the country's people.