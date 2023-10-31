BB bringing changes to Islamic banking guidelines

No banker or director of a bank will be able to hold post in the Shariah supervisory committee of banks following change of its rules by Bangladesh Bank (BB), which would come into effect soon to make lenders more compliant and curb irregularities.The central bank has finalised the revised Islamic banking guidelines and it will be issued soon.The Shariah supervisory committee plays a vital role in framing policies for strict adherence to Islamic principles.The central bank is also working to set up a separate department to supervise Shariah banking after many lenders became financially weak due to loan irregularities.According to new guidelines, the Shariah supervisory committee will have to be formed with individuals experienced and knowledgeable in Islamic jurisprudence. Bankers and directors of a bank will be prevented from sitting in the board even if they possess such knowledge.The central bank is revising the guidelines at a time when a majority of Islamic banks and Islamic banking windows of conventional lenders are found to be not following Shariah principles properly.What is more, some are facing a huge liquidity shortage due to loan irregularities although Islamic banking has expanded massively in recent years."Bankers and board of directors hold posts in Shariah supervisory committees. This is a conflict of interest," said Mustafa K Mujeri, a former chief economist of BB. He said all members of the committee will have to be conversant in Islamic laws."Only revising the guidelines will not be enough -- the central bank will have to take strict action against anyone if he or she violates the guidelines."Mujeri, also the executive director of Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development, says the financial health of most Islamic banks is worsening day by day because they are not following rules.The minimum committee members will be three and maximum seven, according to central bank officials who are involved in the process of revising the guidelines. Currently, some banks have more than seven members in the body.A senior banker said they are yet to see the revised guidelines. He, however, said: "bankers are needed in the Shariah board." He has received the draft copy of the revised guidelines and sent his opinions on some points to the central bank.He also said: "The supervisory committee should be formed with bankers and persons knowledgeable in Islamic laws." He argued in most cases, bankers have no knowledge about Islamic jurisprudence.At the same time, persons who are knowledgeable in Islamic jurisprudence have no practical knowledge about banking.As per revised guidelines, Islamic banks and Shariah-compliant branches and windows of conventional banks will not be able to transfer their interest incomes, including fines, to their income account of the balance sheet.The central bank will determine the part that will include the interests, said BB officials.All of their products must comply with Shariah compliances and banks will be asked to submit reports about their Islamic banking activities to the central bank every two months.