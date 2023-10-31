Video
BD migrants send $1.65b remittance home in first 27 days of October

Published : Tuesday, 31 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Correspondent


Recent Bangladesh Bank report shows in the first 27 days of October, expatriates have sent a whopping $1.65 billion through official banking channel, compared to $1.34 billion in the preceding month of September.

During extreme dollar crisis, the government is making concerted efforts to address the issue. To bolster dollar inflow recent initiatives have strengthened collection of remittances through formal channels, a vital avenue for foreign currency.
In a significant move, banks have just announced doubling of incentives for remittances. Moreover, relatives of expatriates are now benefiting from an additional 5 percent incentive for every dollar they send.

The cost per dollar in remittances has edged slightly above Tk116, placing it higher than the open market rate and nearly at par with the hundi rate.

Expatriate Bangladeshis, responding to these incentives, are increasingly utilizing official banking channels to send their remittances, effectively avoiding the illegal hundi route.

This trend has sparked a new wave in remittances, which experts believe will alleviate the dollar crisis and bolster reserves.

Officials at the Central Bank attribute this surge to the recent increase in dollar incentive rate from 2.5 percent to 5 percent.

Initially, the government had offered a 2 percent incentive on expatriate income, which was later raised to 2.5 percent. Recently, banks decided to purchase dollars at a further 2.5 percent premium rate.

This means expatriates and their relatives now enjoy a total of 5 percent in incentives when remittances flow through legal channels, resulting in a conversion rate of 116 rupees for every dollar. Previously, it was Tk111 for each dollar.

This marks the lowest level of remittances or expatriate income in the past 41 months. Last time figures show the lowest remittance arrived in May 2019 when $1,277 million was reported.

However, industry insiders were worried about this decrease in remittances, particularly given the ongoing crisis. According to them, over the past two years, two million expatriate workers ventured abroad, but remittances are on consistent decline.

They call for a thorough investigation to identify and resolve the problem.

Amid such problem, past months have seen arrival of more robust figures. Last July, Bangladeshi expatriates sent remittances amounting to $1.97 billion, followed by $1.6 billion in August.

In June, a record-breaking $2.19 billion in remittance flowed into the country, marking the highest monthly remittance in nearly three years.

The spike in remittances via banking channel in 2020 was a direct result of crackdown on hundi system. In the just concluded fiscal 2022-23, expatriates funneled $2.2 billion through official banking channels, making it the second-highest ever.

During the peak of the pandemic, the country received its highest ever remittance of $2.5 billion in 2020-21.




