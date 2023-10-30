Video
Monday, 30 October, 2023
45 fire incidents in two days in country, says Fire Service

No fatality reported

Published : Monday, 30 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

At least 45 fire incidents took place in two days of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami rally and hartal. Nineteen buses, 3 microbuses, 3 ambulances, 1 truck, 7 motorcycles, 3 pickups and 1 CNG were set on fire around the country.

A press release from the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell said, apart from vehicles, the fire broke out at police box, electricity office, bus counter and political party office.

Five vehicles were set on fire in Dhaka as Rajshahi on Sunday. 2 units of Siddiqbazar Fire Station extinguished the fire of a vehicle of 'Shekar' transport at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram national Mosque around 9:00am.

At 10:22am, two units of Mohammadpur Fire Station extinguished the fire in a passenger bus of 'Paristhan Paribahan' at Town Hall Bazar, Mohammadpur under police security.

At 10:28am, two units of Sadarghat Fire Station extinguished the fire under police protection when a passenger bus of 'Bihanga' Paribahan caught fire at Tantibazar Junction at Bangshal in Dhaka.

All fires were immediately doused by the fire service, according to the media cell of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Three BRTC buses were vandalised at a bus counter in Dhaka's Uttara at 9:00am, said Md Shariful Islam, Public Relations Officer at BGB headquarters.

Some 41 incidents of arson by unruly mobs occurred in Dhaka Division, 1 in Rajshahi Division, 2 in Khulna Division and 1 in Rangpur Division.

On Saturday afternoon a riotous crowd vandalized a water truck of the fire service and set fire to it under the Shajahanpur flyover in Dhaka city. A fire service official and a driver were injured in the incident.

A fire incident occurred in Rajshahi Atgharia of Bagha Upazila's Moneygram Union at around 12:15pm on Sunday. No one was injured but the car was completely burnt in the incident.

Locals said Rajshahi Metropolitan Police member Md Ripon was going on vacation with his family members in a private car to a relative's house.

When they reached Atgharia area, they were stopped by the hartal supporters. Meanwhile, they got everyone out of the car and set the car on fire and fled.




