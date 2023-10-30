Case filed against fake adviser Arefi, Lt Gen (R) Suhrawardy, Ishraque

A case has been filed against the man, Mian Zahidul Islam Arefi who went to BNP's central office on Saturday evening claiming himself as an adviser to US President Joe Biden.The case was filed on Sunday night with Paltan Police Station on charges of sedition and attempt to disturbing law and order by a man named Mohiuddin Sikder.Three persons including Mian Zahidul Islam Arefi, retired Lt Gen Chowdhury Hasan Suhrawardy and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, son of Sadeque Hossain Khoka, were made accused in the case, according to Paltan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Salauddin Miah.According to the case statement, BNP leaders and activists started throwing bricks and stones at the police from the protest at around 12:30pm on Saturday.At one stage, the agitated BNP activists clashed with police from Kakrail intersection to Arambagh.BNP leaders and activists torched several government buildings, including the chief justice's official residence.One policeman was killed and 41 others were injured in the clashes.At one stage, BNP central leaders announced the suspension of the rally at 3:00pm.After this action of BNP, around 20 leaders and activists appeared in front of several media outlets at the BNP central office between 6:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday.At that time, Mian Zahidul Islam Arefi alias Mian Arafi introduced herself as an adviser to the US President.According to the statement, accused Mian Arefi stated that he had recommended to his government to ban the Bangladesh Police, Home Ministry, Law and Justice Department.At that time, he claimed that he was in touch with the US President 10-15 times a day and that everyone in the US government was on behalf of the caretaker government.He also claimed that he had talked to the US Embassy and also informed the US State Department about the situation in Bangladesh.Retired Lt Gen Hasan Suhrawardy and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain helped the accused to give false statements and instigated BNP leaders and activists to take the law in their own hands. Hearing the speech and watching the video caused a serious deterioration in the law and order in the area. They committed the crime of treason to destabilize the country by resorting to lies to boost the morale of BNP leaders and activists, it stated.