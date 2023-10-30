BNP leaders can't skip responsibility of Saturday's violence: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said the leaders of BNP cannot avoid their responsibility for the Saturday's violence in Kakrail and the murder of a policeman."When BNP leaders were holding meetings, the attacks were carried out. After that can they avoid their responsibility of attacking the house of the chief justice and killing a police member?" the minister asked while talking to reporters at his Secretariat office.He made the remark in response to a query on the detention BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.The minister claimed, "BNP instructed its field level leaders to ensure presence of some 10 lakh people in the mass rally. But, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) requested them not to gather such a huge number of people. They have agreed and assured that there will be no violence during the rally.But, they have started vandalism and attack on people and police. It's unfortunate."Replying to another query regarding filing cases, Asaduzzaman said, "Cases will be filed over the murder of the police personnel, attacking the Chief Justice's residence, torching buses and vandalism on Saturday. The family members of affected will also file cases. It's just beginning of filing cases."A policeman was killed and another cop and two Ansar members are fighting for lives after the yesterday's clash between BNP men and law enforcers, he said.Filing of the cases has been started and all victims will file cases gradually, he added.Regarding number of arrested BNP leaders and activists, the minister said that he's not yet aware about the number of arrested in this regards. "I'm now yet to be informed about the number. I will brief later after being informed from the law enforcement agencies working on the matter."In response to another query on entering the Chief Justice's house, the ministry boss said, "Police were handling the situation with patience. But, the BNP activists started hurling stones, which were brought in their pockets, on police deployed in front of the CJ's house. The attack on police was barbaric. The attack reminds us about the attack on Gaza.""They have attacked people, CJ's house and police. The people were victimized. But, they have called hartal. When the people are supposed to protest against such barbaric attack, they are protesting. BNP secretary general and other senior leaders cannot avoid their responsibilities," he added.In response to another query about the visit of a man calling himself US President Joe Biden's adviser to BNP office, he replied that it should be examined that whether he visited the BNP office following the diplomatic norms.