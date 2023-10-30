Editors, BFUJ, DUJ concerned over journos' security

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Bangladesh Sampadak Forum on Sunday expressed deep concern over the security of journalists.At a protest rally held at National Press Club, BFUJ and DUJ leaders announced that all news of BNP would be boycotted if they don't apologise within 72 hours to journalists who were attacked during Saturday's clashes between police and BNP in the capital.BFUJ and DUJ said that journalists were attacked during clashes between BNP and Awami League.They demanded the attackers be identified and brought to the book.They said that the attack were motivated.On Saturday, at least 25 journalists of print, electronic and online media were injured or attacked in different parts of the capital while performing their professional duty.BFUJ and DUJ said in a press release that even positive news about BNP and its leaders will not be published unless they seek apology within 72 hours from the journalists attacked.They asked why journalists are always targeted and attacked during clashes, and why the administration never takes any action.Sohel Haider Chowdhury, President of DUJ presided over the protest rally while its general secretary Akter Hossain moderated the proceedings.Among others, Shyamal Dutta, general secretary of Jatiya Press Club, Omar Faruk, president of BFUJ, Deep Azad, secretary general of BFUJ, Shakil Ahmed, member secretary of Broadcast Journalists Centre (BJC), Nurul Islam Hasib, former general secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity, and Jannatul Ferdous, former office secretary of DUJ also spoke.In a statement signed by its convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan and member secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukder, Bangladesh Sampadak Forum said that such attack on journalists while performing their professional duties is unprecedented. The miscreants of BNP have made the attack.They urged upon the government to find out the miscreant through proper investigation and take necessary legal action.In another statement, the Editors' Council strongly condemned the attacks and expressed concern over the security of journalists."But it is very worrying that they are attacked or their security is disrupted when they are performing their duties. On Saturday, around 25 journalists were injured or attacked in different parts of the capital while performing their professional duties, which is highly condemnable and worrying," said a statement signed by Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam and Dewan Hanif Mahmud.